Midwest IPO listing date tomorrow. Here’s what GMP signals about the Dalal Street debut

Midwest IPO Listing: The equity shares of Midwest Ltd are set to make their debut in the Indian stock market tomorrow after its initial public offering (IPO) received strong demand. Midwest IPO listing date is 24 October 2025.

The public issue of the Black Galaxy Granite producer and exporter was open from October 15 to 17, and the Midwest IPO allotment date was October 20. Midwest IPO listing date is October 24, Friday, and the equity shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Midwest IPO allotment status has been finalised. Investors can do Midwest IPO allotment status online check through the websites of BSE and NSE, along with the official portal of the IPO registrar. Kfin Technologies is Midwest IPO registrar.

Ahead of the Midwest IPO listing, investors watch out for the trends in the grey market premium (GMP) to gauge the estimated listing price. Here’s what Midwest IPO GMP today signals about the listing price:

Midwest IPO GMP Today Midwest shares are commanding a strong GMP today. According to market observers, Midwest IPO GMP today has risen to ₹103 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Midwest shares are trading higher by ₹103 apiece than their issue price.

Midwest IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the shares would be ₹1,168 apiece, which is at a premium of nearly 10% to the IPO price of ₹1,065 per share.

Midwest IPO price band was set at ₹1,014 to ₹1,065 per share. At the upper-end of the IPO price band, the company raised ₹451 crore from the book-building issue. The IPO comprised a combination of fresh issue of 23.47 lakh equity shares aggregating to ₹250 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 18.87 lakh shares worth ₹201 crore.

Midwest IPO price band was set at ₹1,014 to ₹1,065 per share. At the upper-end of the IPO price band, the company raised ₹451 crore from the book-building issue. The IPO comprised a combination of fresh issue of 23.47 lakh equity shares aggregating to ₹250 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 18.87 lakh shares worth ₹201 crore.

Midwest IPO was subscribed 87.89 times in total, NSE data showed. The Retail investors category was booked 24.26 times, and the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment was subscribed 168.07 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category received 139.87 times subscription.

Dam Capital Advisors is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies is the Midwest IPO registrar.

