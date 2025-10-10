Midwest IPO: Price band set at ₹1,014-1,065 per share; check key dates, issue details, more

Midwest IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹1,014 to ₹1,065 per equity share of the face value of ₹5. The Midwest IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Wednesday, October 15 and will close on Friday, October 17. The allocation to anchor investors for the Midwest IPO is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, October 14.

The floor price is 202.80 times the face value of the equity shares and the cap price is 213 times the face value of the equity shares. The Midwest IPO lot size is 14 equity shares and in multiples of 14 equity shares thereafter.

Midwest IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors. The employee portion has been reserved shares aggregating upto 1 crore.

Tentatively, Midwest IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Monday, October 20 and the company will initiate refunds on Thursday, October 23, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Midwest share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Friday, October 24.