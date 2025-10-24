Mint Market
Midwest Share Price LIVE Updates: GMP, experts hint decent listing of shares

  • Midwest IPO listing date is today, October 24, Friday, and the equity shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE. Ahead of the share debut, Midwest IPO GMP today and experts hint listing at a decent premium.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Updated24 Oct 2025, 09:33:29 AM IST
Midwest Share Price LIVE Updates: Stock to list on BSE, and NSE today
Midwest Share Price LIVE Updates: Stock to list on BSE, and NSE today(Company Website)

Midwest Share Price LIVE Updates: Shares of Midwest Ltd will make its debut in the Indian stock market today. Midwest listing date was scheduled at 10:00 IST on the bourses today (Friday, October 24). Midwest shares will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS), as per BSE notice. Experts predicted that the Midwest IPO expected listing price is likely to see decent gains compared to its issue price. Midwest IPO allotment status was finalised on Monday, October 20.

Midwest IPO GMP today is 115. This indicates Midwest share price is trading at a premium of 115 in the grey market on Friday, according to investorgain.com.

Midwest IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, October 15 and closed on Friday, October 17. Urban Company IPO subscription status on the last bidding day was 87.89 times. The company fixed a price band of 1,014 to 1,065 per share for its IPO.

Midwest IPO comprises a new share issue valued at 250 crore along with an offer-for-sale (OFS) totaling 201 crore. Based in Telangana, Midwest operates 16 granite mines in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, producing premium Black Galaxy granite, which is sourced exclusively from a single village in Andhra Pradesh, as well as Absolute Black granite, both of which are commonly utilized in international real estate projects.

The lead managers for the offering are DAM Capital Advisors, Intensive Fiscal Services, and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors.

24 Oct 2025, 09:33:29 AM IST

Midwest Share Price LIVE Updates: Objects of the issue

  1. Investment in Midwest Neostone Private Limited, its wholly owned subsidiary, by way of a loan, towards funding capital expenditure for Phase II of the quartz grit and powder processing plant;
  2. Capital expenditure for the purchase of electric dump trucks to be used by the company and investment in Andhra Pradesh Granite Private Limited (APGM), its material subsidiary, by way of a loan, for the purchase of electric dump trucks;
  3. Capital expenditure for the integration of solar energy at certain mines of the company;
  4. Pre-payment/re-payment of, in part or full, certain outstanding borrowings of the company and investment in APGM, by way of a loan, for pre-payment/ re-payment of, in part or full, certain outstanding borrowings of APGM; and
  5. General corporate purposes.

24 Oct 2025, 09:21:04 AM IST

Midwest Share Price LIVE Updates: IPO Subscription

The initial public offering of Midwest Ltd, valued at 451 crore, achieved a subscription rate of 87.89 times by the bidding's final day on Friday. Over the three-day IPO period, there were bids for 27,39,83,178 shares, compared to the 31,17,460 shares available, as per NSE data.

The segment for non-institutional investors received a remarkable 168.07 times subscription, while the category designated for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) saw a subscription rate of 139.87 times. The portion allocated for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) had a subscription rate of 24.26 times.

24 Oct 2025, 08:57:54 AM IST

Midwest Share Price LIVE Updates: Expert views on listing

According to Harshal Dasani, Business Head, INVasset PMS, Midwest’s 451-crore IPO ( 1,014– 1,065 band; lot size 14) comes with strong operating metrics and visible leadership in Black Galaxy granite. FY25 revenue stood around 640 crore with PAT of nearly 133 crore, while EBITDA margin expanded to about 27%, reflecting healthy cash generation and steady deleveraging. The issue, subscribed nearly 92 times, drew 135 crore in anchor demand, and grey-market trends suggest a 9–10% premium to the upper price band on listing.

24 Oct 2025, 08:40:10 AM IST

Midwest Share Price LIVE Updates: Here's what GMP hints

Midwest IPO GMP today is 115. This indicates Midwest share price is trading at a premium of 115 in the grey market on Friday, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Midwest share price was indicated at 1,180 apiece, which is 10.80% higher than the IPO price of 1,065.

Analyzing the grey market activities from the past 15 sessions, the current IPO GMP is showing an upward trend, indicating a promising listing. The minimum GMP recorded is 0.00, while the maximum GMP reaches 175.50, as per expert opinions.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

IPOIPOsIPO ListingIPO Subscription
