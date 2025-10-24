Midwest Share Price LIVE Updates: GMP, experts hint decent listing of shares

Midwest Share Price LIVE Updates: Shares of Midwest Ltd will make its debut in the Indian stock market today. Midwest listing date was scheduled at 10:00 IST on the bourses today (Friday, October 24). Midwest shares will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS), as per BSE notice. Experts predicted that the Midwest IPO expected listing price is likely to see decent gains compared to its issue price. Midwest IPO allotment status was finalised on Monday, October 20.

Midwest IPO GMP today is ₹115. This indicates Midwest share price is trading at a premium of ₹115 in the grey market on Friday, according to investorgain.com.

Midwest IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, October 15 and closed on Friday, October 17. Urban Company IPO subscription status on the last bidding day was 87.89 times. The company fixed a price band of ₹1,014 to ₹1,065 per share for its IPO.

Midwest IPO comprises a new share issue valued at ₹250 crore along with an offer-for-sale (OFS) totaling ₹201 crore. Based in Telangana, Midwest operates 16 granite mines in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, producing premium Black Galaxy granite, which is sourced exclusively from a single village in Andhra Pradesh, as well as Absolute Black granite, both of which are commonly utilized in international real estate projects.

The lead managers for the offering are DAM Capital Advisors, Intensive Fiscal Services, and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors.

