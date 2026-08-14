Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO allotment date: GMP jumps following strong subscription status, how to check allotment status

Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO allotment date: Bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) of Milky Mist Dairy Food Ltd ended on 13th August 2026. In three days of bidding, the public issue received a strong response from investors. According to the Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO subscription status, the public issue was subscribed to over 56 times. Now, the focus has shifted towards the Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO allotment date, which is most likely today. Meanwhile, Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) continues to signal a bumper debut of the company's shares on Dalal Street.
According to market observers, the company shares are available at a premium of ₹29 in the grey market today. This means the Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO GMP today is ₹29, which is around 21% higher than the upper end of the Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO price band of ₹140 per equity share. So, the grey market is signalling around 21% listing gain ahead of the Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO allotment.
After the bidding closed on 12th August 2026, the focus has now shifted to the Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO allotment date. In the wake of the ‘T+3’ listing rule, a public issue must list within three working days after the end of bidding. So, the Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO listing date can't go beyond 18th August 2026. Hence, the market is expecting the finalisation of share allocation on Friday, 14th August 2026.
As mentioned above, the Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO allotment status may be made public on Friday. Those who have applied for the Milky Mist Dairy Food shares can check the Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO allotment status online by logging in at the official BSE website — bseindia.com or on the official website of the Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO registrar, KFin Technologies Private Limited.
For convenience, they can log in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check or at the direct KFin Technologies link — ipostatus.kfintech.com, and check the Dhoot Transmission IPO allotment status online.
In three days of bidding, the public issue had been booked 56.12 times, the retail portion had been subscribed 8.41 times, whereas the NII segment had been filled 34.91 times. The QIB portion had been subscribed to 155.83 times.
1] Log in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check;
2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type option;
3] Enter Application Number or PAN details;
4] Enter CAPTCHA; and
5] Click on the ‘Submit’ option.
Your Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO allotment status will be available on your computer monitor or mobile phone screen.
1] Log in at the direct KFin Tech link —ipostatus.kfintech.com;
2] Select ‘Milky Mist Dairy Food Limited’ in the IPO name;
3] Enter either of the Application Number, Demat Account Number or PAN details; and
4] Click on the ‘Submit’ option.
Your Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO allotment status will be available on your computer monitor or mobile phone screen.
Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records. <br><br> While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat. <br><br> Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities. <br><br> Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).
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