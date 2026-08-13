Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO Day 3 LIVE: GMP, subscription status to review. Apply or not?

Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO Day 3 LIVE: The initial public offering (IPO) of Milky Mist Dairy Food Ltd hit the Indian Primary Market on 11 August 2026, and will remain open until 13 August 2026. So, investors have just one day to apply for the Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO. The company management has offered Milky Mist Dairy Food shares at a price band of ₹133 to ₹140 per equity share. The public issue has received a decent response from the primary market investors as the Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO subscription status after day 2 of bidding stands at 2.42 times. The grey market is signalling a strong share listing, with the Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today at ₹22, reflecting a 16% premium over the upper price band of the Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO.

The company aims to raise ₹1,553 crore, which means the Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO size is ₹1,553 crore. The book-build issue comprises both fresh shares and an Offer for Sale (OFS). The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and NSE exchanges. Meanwhile, the company's shares are available in the grey market.

Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO GMP today According to Investorgain, the company shares are available at a premium of ₹22 in the grey market today. This means the LEAP India IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is ₹22, around 16% higher than the upper price band of the book-building issue.

Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO subscription status By 12:00 PM on day 3, the public issue had been booked 4.74 times, the retail portion had been subscribed 4.16 times, whereas the NII segment had been filled 11.31 times. The QIB portion had been subscribed to 0.82 times.

Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO review Anand Rathi has assigned an ‘apply’ tag to the public issue, saying, "Milky Mist Dairy Food Ltd, at an implied P/E of 84.9x on FY2026 earnings at the upper price band. Given its strong revenue growth, leadership in key value-added dairy categories and premium positioning, the company may command a valuation premium. However, the IPO valuation appears fully priced at the upper band and hence, we recommend a "Subscribe – Long Term" rating to the IPO."

Equivision has also assigned a ‘subscribe’ tag to the book-building issue, saying, “Milky Mist demonstrates strong financial performance, with FY26 revenue growing 33.58% and profit surging 175.66%, supported by improved operating leverage, cost efficiencies and 245.61 million of MAT credit recognition. The company has established strong market positions across key categories, including~19% share in packaged paneer, ~12% in South Indian cheese, ~13% in packaged yogurt and 35-40% in Greek yogurt. However, expanding into semi-urban and rural markets may be challenging due to competition, distribution and pricing pressures. The company is trading at a premium to its peers, which reflects its strong growth and market position. Going forward, continued revenue growth, better margins and successful execution will be important to justify the valuation.”

SMIF Securities and Sushil Financial Services have also assigned a ‘subscribe’ tag to the Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO.