Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO Day 3 LIVE: GMP, subscription status to review. Apply or not?

Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO Day 3 LIVE: The initial public offering (IPO) of Milky Mist Dairy Food Ltd hit the Indian Primary Market on 11 August 2026, and will remain open until 13 August 2026. So, investors have just one day to apply for the Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO. The company management has offered Milky Mist Dairy Food shares at a price band of ₹133 to ₹140 per equity share. The public issue has received a decent response from the primary market investors as the Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO subscription status after day 2 of bidding stands at 2.42 times. The grey market is signalling a strong share listing, with the Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today at ₹22, reflecting a 16% premium over the upper price band of the Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO.

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The company aims to raise ₹1,553 crore, which means the Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO size is ₹1,553 crore. The book-build issue comprises both fresh shares and an Offer for Sale (OFS). The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and NSE exchanges. Meanwhile, the company's shares are available in the grey market.

Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO GMP today According to Investorgain, the company shares are available at a premium of ₹22 in the grey market today. This means the LEAP India IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is ₹22, around 16% higher than the upper price band of the book-building issue.

Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO subscription status By 12:00 PM on day 3, the public issue had been booked 4.74 times, the retail portion had been subscribed 4.16 times, whereas the NII segment had been filled 11.31 times. The QIB portion had been subscribed to 0.82 times.

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Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO review Anand Rathi has assigned an ‘apply’ tag to the public issue, saying, "Milky Mist Dairy Food Ltd, at an implied P/E of 84.9x on FY2026 earnings at the upper price band. Given its strong revenue growth, leadership in key value-added dairy categories and premium positioning, the company may command a valuation premium. However, the IPO valuation appears fully priced at the upper band and hence, we recommend a "Subscribe – Long Term" rating to the IPO."

Equivision has also assigned a ‘subscribe’ tag to the book-building issue, saying, “Milky Mist demonstrates strong financial performance, with FY26 revenue growing 33.58% and profit surging 175.66%, supported by improved operating leverage, cost efficiencies and 245.61 million of MAT credit recognition. The company has established strong market positions across key categories, including~19% share in packaged paneer, ~12% in South Indian cheese, ~13% in packaged yogurt and 35-40% in Greek yogurt. However, expanding into semi-urban and rural markets may be challenging due to competition, distribution and pricing pressures. The company is trading at a premium to its peers, which reflects its strong growth and market position. Going forward, continued revenue growth, better margins and successful execution will be important to justify the valuation.”

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SMIF Securities and Sushil Financial Services have also assigned a ‘subscribe’ tag to the Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).