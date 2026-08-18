Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO listing date today. Here’s what GMP, experts hint ahead of debut

Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO listing date has been scheduled for today (Tuesday, 18 August) on the bourses at 10:00 IST. Milky Mist IPO allotment was finalised on Friday, 14 August. According to details on the BSE website, Milky Mist Dairy share price will list in a special pre-open session on both the BSE and NSE during Tuesday's trades. Milky Mist Dairy Food share price today will be available for trade from 10:00 IST.

Trading Members of the Exchange are notified that starting Tuesday, 18 August 2026, the equity shares of Milky Mist Dairy Food Limited will be listed and permitted for trading on the Exchange within the 'B' Group of Securities, as stated in the BSE notice.

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Milky Mist IPO GMP today Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO GMP today is +18. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of the Milky Mist Dairy Food share was ₹158 apiece, which is 12.86% higher than the IPO price of ₹140.

According to grey market trends observed over the past 13 sessions, the GMP of the IPO is showing an upward trend today, suggesting a positive outlook for its listing. During this time frame, experts noted that the GMP fluctuated between a minimum of ₹0.00 and a maximum of ₹27.

Milky Mist IPO listing prediction Mahesh M. Ojha, Vice President – Research & Business Development at Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities Pvt Ltd, said Milky Mist is among India’s fastest-growing packaged food companies, with revenue registering a 31.3% CAGR between FY24 and FY26, driven by strong growth in value-added dairy products.

Ojha highlighted the company's pan-India distribution network, comprising 4,001 distributors, more than 3.75 lakh retail touchpoints and 144 exclusive parlours across 22 states and five Union Territories. He said the increasing focus on premium value-added dairy products, including paneer and curd, supports stronger pricing power and long-term margin potential.

However, at the upper price band, the IPO is valued at a steep 84.9x FY26 post-issue P/E, leaving limited scope for near-term valuation expansion. Ojha expects a 12–15% listing upside, with a positive long-term outlook. He suggested short-term investors consider booking partial listing gains, while medium- to long-term investors may continue to hold.

Tushar Badjate, Director of Badjate Stock Shares Pvt Ltd, said the IPO is valued at around 71–85x FY26 earnings, making it more expensive than peers such as Hatsun and Bikaji. He also flagged the company's ₹1,672 crore debt against a ₹463 crore net worth as an overhang, although ₹497 crore of IPO proceeds will be used to reduce debt. Badjate expects a firm listing, but said the balance between growth and leverage will remain a key factor beyond the initial listing.

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The packaged food company launched its IPO for subscription from Tuesday, 11 August to Thursday, 13 August. By the conclusion of the bidding period, the offering received a healthy response from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), who subscribed 155.83 times, and, non-institutional investors (NIIs) who subscribed 34.91 times. Retail investors showed a subscription rate of 8.41 times. Notably, on the third day of the Milky Mist IPO, the subscription status stood at 56.12 times, as reported by the NSE.

Milky Mist IPO reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), not less than 15% for non-institutional Investors (NIIs), and not less than 35% of the offer for retail investors. Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO price band has been fixed at ₹133 to ₹140 per equity share, with a face value of ₹2.