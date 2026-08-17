Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO GMP signals strong debut on Dalal Street ahead of listing date

Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO: After the finalisation of share allotment, allottees are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the listing date for the Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO, which is most likely on 18 August 2026. However, the grey market is signalling a strong debut for Milky Mist Dairy Food shares on Dalal Street, as they are already trading at a decent 13% premium.

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Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO GMP today According to market observers, the company shares are available at a premium of ₹18 in the grey market today. This means Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO GMP today is ₹18, which is 13% higher than the upper price band of the public issue.

Market observers said that Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO GMP has fallen from ₹29 to ₹18 in the last three days. They said that the tepid mood in the secondary market could be a possible reason for this. However, they maintained that the current GMP is the least return being shown by the grey market. Any trend reversal can be a big boost for the mainboard issue as allottees can fancy getting around 20% return on their investment.

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Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO listing price So, the grey market is signalling that in the bears' case, an allottee may expect around 13% return, while in the bulls' case, the listing gain may go up to 20%. In other words, Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO listing price could be around ₹158 in the bears' case, whereas in the bulls' case, Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO listing price may go up to ₹169 per share.

However, stock market experts said that GMP is not an ideal indicator of the listing premium, as it is not linked to the company's balance sheet. They advised allottees to stick with their conviction made at the time of investment after scanning the company's financials.

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During the three days of bidding from 11 August 2026 to 13 August 2026, the public issue received a strong response from the primary market investors. After the end of bidding, the public issue had been booked 56.12 times, the retail portion had been subscribed 8.40 times, whereas the NII segment had been filled 34.91 times. The QIB portion had been subscribed to 155.83 times.

Indian brokerage Anand Rathi believes Milky Mist Dairy Food Ltd is at an implied P/E of 84.9x on FY2026 earnings at the upper price band. Given its strong revenue growth, leadership in key value-added dairy categories and premium positioning, the company may command a valuation premium.

Another brokerage, Equivision, said that Milky Mist demonstrates strong financial performance, with FY26 revenue growing 33.58% and profit surging 175.66%, supported by improved operating leverage, cost efficiencies and 245.61 million of MAT credit recognition. The brokerage said that Milky Mist Dairy Food has established strong market positions across key categories, including~19% share in packaged paneer, ~12% in South Indian cheese, ~13% in packaged yogurt and 35-40% in Greek yogurt. However, expanding into semi-urban and rural markets may be challenging due to competition, distribution and pricing pressures.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).