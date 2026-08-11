IPO GMPs: Milky Mist IPO to Technocraft Ventures IPO — what grey market hints

The primary market remained buoyant on Tuesday, August 11, with several initial public offerings (IPOs) open for subscription and drawing investor participation across categories.

The Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO, which opened for subscription today, is witnessing a measured response so far, with investors gradually building their bids. In contrast, the Molbio Diagnostics IPO and Dhoot Transmission IPO, which opened on Monday, August 10, have already been fully subscribed, led by strong demand from non-institutional investors (NIIs).

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Meanwhile, the LEAP India and Technocraft Ventures IPOs, both scheduled to close today, are fully booked, indicating sustained participation in the primary market. With several issues running simultaneously, investor appetite remains focused on companies with strong growth prospects, while subscription trends across qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), NIIs and retail investors are likely to remain a key indicator of overall market sentiment.

Let's take a look at the issue details and grey market premium (GMP) trends;

Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO GMP today Milky Mist IPO GMP today is +20.5. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of the Milky Mist Dairy Food share was ₹160.5 apiece, which is 14.64% higher than the IPO price of ₹140.

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Based on grey market activity observed over the past week, the IPO's GMP is trending upward today, suggesting optimism for a robust listing. During this timeframe, the GMP fluctuated between ₹0.00 and ₹27, according to experts.

Dhoot Transmission IPO GMP today Dhoot Transmission IPO GMP today is +250. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of the Dhoot Transmission share was ₹1,121 apiece, which is 28.70% higher than the IPO price of ₹871.

Based on grey market activity over the past nine sessions, the IPO's GMP is trending upward today, suggesting optimistic expectations for a solid listing. Throughout this timeframe, the GMP fluctuated between a minimum of ₹146 and a peak of ₹259, as noted by experts.

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Molbio Diagnostics IPO GMP today Molbio Diagnostics IPO GMP today is +122. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of the Molbio Diagnostics share was ₹929 apiece, which is 15.12% higher than the IPO price of ₹807.

According to recent grey market activity over the past eight sessions, today’s IPO’s GMP is showing an upward trend, suggesting anticipation of a solid listing. Over this timeframe, the GMP fluctuated between ₹0.00 and ₹220, according to expert opinions.

LEAP India IPO GMP today LEAP India IPO GMP today is +10.5. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of the LEAP India share was ₹169.5 apiece, which is 6.60% higher than the IPO price of ₹159.

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Over the past 10 sessions, the grey market activity suggests a bearish trend, as reflected by the current GMP of ₹10.5. Throughout this timeframe, the GMP fluctuated, ranging from a minimum of ₹3.00 to a maximum of ₹19.50, according to expert analysis.

Technocraft Ventures IPO GMP today Technocraft Ventures IPO GMP today is +24. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of the Technocraft Ventures share was ₹236 apiece, which is 11.32% higher than the IPO price of ₹212.

Based on grey market trends observed over the last 12 sessions, the GMP of the IPO is trending upward today, indicating a positive listing is expected. During this period, the GMP varied from ₨ 0.00 to ₨ 30, according to experts.

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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.