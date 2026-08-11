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IPO GMPs: Milky Mist IPO to Technocraft Ventures IPO — what grey market hints

The primary market remains active with several IPOs. Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO opened today with cautious investor response, while Dhoot Transmission and Molbio Diagnostics IPOs are fully subscribed. Investor appetite is strong for companies showing growth, as indicated by subscription trends.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Updated11 Aug 2026, 01:47 PM IST
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Investors continue to track private market giants such as SpaceX, OpenAI, and Anthropic, as discussions around future IPOs highlight the importance of balancing market excitement with long-term business fundamentals.
Investors continue to track private market giants such as SpaceX, OpenAI, and Anthropic, as discussions around future IPOs highlight the importance of balancing market excitement with long-term business fundamentals.
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The primary market remained buoyant on Tuesday, August 11, with several initial public offerings (IPOs) open for subscription and drawing investor participation across categories.

The Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO, which opened for subscription today, is witnessing a measured response so far, with investors gradually building their bids. In contrast, the Molbio Diagnostics IPO and Dhoot Transmission IPO, which opened on Monday, August 10, have already been fully subscribed, led by strong demand from non-institutional investors (NIIs).

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Meanwhile, the LEAP India and Technocraft Ventures IPOs, both scheduled to close today, are fully booked, indicating sustained participation in the primary market. With several issues running simultaneously, investor appetite remains focused on companies with strong growth prospects, while subscription trends across qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), NIIs and retail investors are likely to remain a key indicator of overall market sentiment.

Also Read | Behari Lal Engineering IPO: GMP to size - 10 things to know ahead of opening

Let's take a look at the issue details and grey market premium (GMP) trends;

Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO GMP today

Milky Mist IPO GMP today is +20.5. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of the Milky Mist Dairy Food share was 160.5 apiece, which is 14.64% higher than the IPO price of 140.

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Based on grey market activity observed over the past week, the IPO's GMP is trending upward today, suggesting optimism for a robust listing. During this timeframe, the GMP fluctuated between 0.00 and 27, according to experts.

Dhoot Transmission IPO GMP today

Dhoot Transmission IPO GMP today is +250. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of the Dhoot Transmission share was 1,121 apiece, which is 28.70% higher than the IPO price of 871.

Based on grey market activity over the past nine sessions, the IPO's GMP is trending upward today, suggesting optimistic expectations for a solid listing. Throughout this timeframe, the GMP fluctuated between a minimum of 146 and a peak of 259, as noted by experts.

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Also Read | Dhoot Transmission IPO: GMP, subscription, review, other details. Apply or not?

Molbio Diagnostics IPO GMP today

Molbio Diagnostics IPO GMP today is +122. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of the Molbio Diagnostics share was 929 apiece, which is 15.12% higher than the IPO price of 807.

According to recent grey market activity over the past eight sessions, today’s IPO’s GMP is showing an upward trend, suggesting anticipation of a solid listing. Over this timeframe, the GMP fluctuated between 0.00 and 220, according to expert opinions.

LEAP India IPO GMP today

LEAP India IPO GMP today is +10.5. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of the LEAP India share was 169.5 apiece, which is 6.60% higher than the IPO price of 159.

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Over the past 10 sessions, the grey market activity suggests a bearish trend, as reflected by the current GMP of 10.5. Throughout this timeframe, the GMP fluctuated, ranging from a minimum of 3.00 to a maximum of 19.50, according to expert analysis.

Technocraft Ventures IPO GMP today

Technocraft Ventures IPO GMP today is +24. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of the Technocraft Ventures share was 236 apiece, which is 11.32% higher than the IPO price of 212.

Based on grey market trends observed over the last 12 sessions, the GMP of the IPO is trending upward today, indicating a positive listing is expected. During this period, the GMP varied from ₨ 0.00 to ₨ 30, according to experts.

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Also Read | Shiprocket IPO: GMP, price, date, other key details in 10 points

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More

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