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Milky Mist IPO: Price band set at ₹133-140 per share; check key dates, issue details

Milky Mist Dairy Food Limited sets its IPO price band at 133-140 per share, with subscriptions opening on 11 August and closing on 13 August. Anchor investor allocations will occur on 10 August, with a lot size of 107 shares reserved for QIB, NII, and retail investors.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published6 Aug 2026, 07:40 AM IST
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Milky Mist IPO price band set at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>133-140 per share
Milky Mist IPO price band set at ₹133-140 per share(Company Website)
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Milky Mist IPO price band: The Milky Mist Dairy Food Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of 133 to 140 per equity share of the face value of 2. The Milky Mist IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Tuesday, 11 August and will close on Thursday, 13 August. The allocation to anchor investors for the Milky Mist IPO is scheduled to take place on Monday, 10 August.

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The Milky Mist IPO lot size is 107 equity shares and in multiples of 107 equity shares thereafter.

Milky Mist IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Tentatively, Milky Mist IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Friday, 14 August and the company will initiate refunds on Monday, 17 August, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Milky Mist share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Tuesday, 18 August.

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Also Read | Milky Mist Dairy Food to launch ₹1,553-crore public issue on 11 August

Milky Mist IPO details

Milky Mist's IPO size has been revised to 1,553 crore from the 2,035 crore proposed in the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed in July 2025, following the company's 357-crore pre-IPO fundraising. The company raised the capital by issuing 5.43 lakh equity shares and 2.5 crore compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS) at 139.76 apiece, implying a valuation of over 10,700 crore.

Following the pre-IPO placement, the promoters hold a 93% stake in the company, while public shareholders own the remaining 7%, including Jongsong Investments, a Temasek Holdings subsidiary, which holds a 5.16% stake.

The company intends to utilise 496.8 crore from the fresh issue proceeds towards the repayment or prepayment of borrowings, which stood at 1,390.7 crore as of May 2026. It will also invest 469.2 crore to expand and modernise its Perundurai manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu, while 155.3 crore will be allocated for deploying visi coolers, ice cream freezers, and chocolate coolers. The remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

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JM Financial, Axis Capital, and IIFL Capital Services are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

Also Read | Milky Mist raises ₹482 crore in pre-IPO round led by Temasek arm

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More

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