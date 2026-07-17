Millworks Technologies IPO allotment to be finalised today: Latest GMP, how to check allotment status online

Millworks Technologies IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Millworks Technologies attracted exceptional demand during its three-day subscription window, and investors are now awaiting the share allotment, which is expected to be finalised on Friday, July 17, 2026.

The SME IPO remained open for bidding from July 14 to July 16. Following the completion of the allotment process, the company's shares are scheduled to make their stock market debut on Tuesday, July 21, with listings on both the BSE and NSE.

Advertisement

After the basis of allotment is finalised, successful applicants will receive the allotted shares in their demat accounts, while investors who do not receive an allotment will have their application money refunded on Monday, July 20.

Applicants can verify their Millworks Technologies IPO allotment status online through the BSE website or on the portal of Purva Sharegistry, the registrar handling the issue.

Checking the allotment status is a straightforward process and can be completed online in just a few steps.

Check on BSE Step 1] Visit BSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.bseindia.com/static/investors/application_statuschecksystem.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ on BSE and 'Equity & SME IPO bid details' on NSE

Step 3] Choose ‘Millworks Technologies’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Advertisement

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your Millworks Technologies IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Check on Purva Sharegistry Step 1] Visit the web portal of the registrar here - https://www.purvashare.com/investor-service/ipo-query

Step 2] Select ‘Millworks Technologies’ in the Select Company dropbox

Step 3] Choose among - Application Number/CAF No, Beneficiary ID, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Fill the captcha and hit on ‘Search’

Your Millworks Technologies IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Millworks Technologies IPO GMP Today Millworks Technologies shares are showing exceptional activity in the grey market. According to market trackers, the Millworks IPO GMP stands at ₹380 per share today. Based on this premium, the stock is estimated to list at around ₹711 apiece, reflecting a 114.80% gain over the IPO price of ₹331.

Advertisement

Millworks Technologies IPO Subscription Status, The SME IPO was subscribed 219.54 times by end of Day 3. The retail portion was subscribed 216.60 times, and NII portion was booked 260.37 times, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion received 194.05 times bids.

The company has received bids for 67.94 crore shares against 30.94 lakh shares on offer.

Millworks Technologies IPO Details Millworks Technologies is looking to raise ₹160.34 crore through its IPO, which consists solely of a fresh issue of 0.48 crore equity shares. The public issue does not include an offer-for-sale (OFS) component.

The company has fixed the price band at ₹315 to ₹331 per share for the IPO.

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised to fund the purchase of plant and machinery, meet working capital requirements and support general corporate purposes.

Advertisement

Investors can bid in lots of 400 shares. At the upper end of the price band, retail investors are required to apply for a minimum of two lots (800 shares), translating into a minimum investment of ₹2,64,800.

Under the allocation structure, qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), including anchor investors, have been allotted 22,09,200 shares, representing 45.61% of the total issue size. The retail investor category has been allocated 15,47,200 shares, accounting for 31.94% of the issue, while non-institutional investors (NIIs) have been reserved 6,63,600 shares, or 13.70% of the total offer.

Ahead of the IPO, the company raised ₹43.86 crore from anchor investors by issuing 13,25,200 shares to four anchor investors at a bid price of ₹331 per share.

Advertisement

GYR Capital Advisors Pvt.Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Purva Sharegistry (India) Pvt.Ltd. is the registrar of the issue. The Market Maker of the company is Pace Stock Broking Services Pvt.Ltd.

Also Read | Jio Platforms’ Q1 results is set to show a familiar telecom problem

As outlined in the RHP, Millworks Technologies is a precision engineering company that manufactures machined components, sheet metal parts and integrated assemblies for mission-critical applications. Its products cater to sectors such as railways, aerospace, defence and semiconductors.

For FY26, the company reported revenue from operations of ₹148.77 crore. Export sales contributed 27.47% of the total revenue, with products supplied to customers across nine countries—Canada, the US, Israel, Germany, France, Macedonia, Italy, the United Kingdom and the Czech Republic.

The company reported a profit of ₹37.1 crore for the financial year ended FY26.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.