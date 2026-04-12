Mint Explainer | Why SpaceX’s $75 billion IPO matters: Size, stakes and market impact

For years, SpaceX has remained one of the world’s most valuable private companies, with founder Elon Musk arguing that its long-term ambitions—spanning rockets, satellites and space exploration—sit uneasily with the short-term pressures of public markets.
For years, SpaceX has remained one of the world’s most valuable private companies, with founder Elon Musk arguing that its long-term ambitions—spanning rockets, satellites and space exploration—sit uneasily with the short-term pressures of public markets.
That may now be changing. SpaceX is reportedly preparing for a public listing that could raise about $75 billion and value the company at up to $2 trillion. There is no official confirmation yet.
That may now be changing. SpaceX is reportedly preparing for a public listing that could raise about $75 billion and value the company at up to $2 trillion. There is no official confirmation yet.
If it proceeds, it would be the largest initial public offer (IPO) ever, and among the most consequential, marking the public debut of a company spanning rockets, internet infrastructure and artificial intelligence (AI).
Mint explains.
What is SpaceX planning and how big is it?
Reports suggest SpaceX could file for an IPO with a potential roadshow as early as June. At an estimated $75 billion, the offering would surpass Saudi Aramco’s $29.4 billion listing in 2019 by a wide margin.
The proposed valuation of $1.75 trillion to $2 trillion would place SpaceX among the world’s most valuable companies, a sharp jump from its most recent private market valuation of about $800 billion.
The scale is significant. In 2025, 216 IPOs in the US raised $45.5 billion, while globally 1,293 IPOs raised $171.8 billion, according to EY. A single offering of this size would account for a substantial share of annual fundraising.
SpaceX has not confirmed the IPO, and Elon Musk has publicly questioned some valuation estimates.
Why is this IPO different?
The listing stands apart for three reasons: structure, positioning and the Musk factor.
First, the structure. Reports indicate up to 30% of the offering could be reserved for retail investors, far higher than the typical 5-10% in large IPOs, potentially widening participation at scale.
Second, positioning. SpaceX has evolved beyond a launch provider. Its Starlink satellite network has made it a global internet company with millions of users across dozens of countries. With the integration of its AI arm xAI and social media platform X (formerly Twitter), it now spans rockets, connectivity, data and AI.
This positions SpaceX as a vertically integrated infrastructure platform, where satellites deliver connectivity, platforms generate real-time data, and AI tools process and monetize that data.
Third, the Musk factor. Musk remains one of the most influential and polarising figures in global business. Like Tesla before it, SpaceX has built a strong retail following despite remaining private.
That creates both demand and uncertainty. While the IPO could attract investors aligned with Musk’s long-term vision, his public statements and shifting positions add unpredictability that markets will need to price in.
What exactly are investors buying?
SpaceX straddles multiple sectors, both an opportunity and a valuation challenge.
At its core, it remains an aerospace company. Its launch business dominates global orbital missions, with 165 launches in 2025 accounting for nearly 51% of the total, according to BryceTech.
Starlink has transformed the business. The satellite broadband network has turned SpaceX into a global internet provider and accounts for an estimated 50% to 80% of revenue, according to Reuters. The business remains capital-intensive, requiring continuous satellite deployment and regulatory approvals.
In 2026, SpaceX acquired xAI, the company behind the Grok chatbot. xAI had previously acquired X, bringing a large social media platform and its real-time data stream into the fold. As a result, SpaceX combines rockets, satellite internet, artificial intelligence and a global social media network under one corporate structure.
Can markets absorb a $75 billion IPO?
The scale raises broader market questions.
Globally, IPOs raised $171.8 billion in 2025. A $75 billion listing would account for a significant share of that total and exceed all US IPO fundraising last year.
Analysts have warned that such a deal could absorb a large share of investor capital and attention, particularly in a year expected to see increased activity in AI and technology listings. OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe and Databricks are widely expected to approach public markets.
Mega IPOs often set the tone. A strong debut could spur more listings, while a weak one could stall an already fragile pipeline.
What it means for India and can Indians invest?
For Indian investors, access is possible in principle but limited in practice.
Under the RBI’s Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS), resident Indians can remit up to $250,000 per financial year for permitted overseas investments, including shares of companies listed on foreign exchanges.
However, IPO allocations in the US are controlled by investment banks and brokerages and are typically skewed toward institutional investors and select clients. Retail participation is limited, and access for non-US investors is more restricted.
After listing, Indian investors can invest in SpaceX through global brokerage platforms or Indian platforms offering overseas investing via partnerships.
Beyond access, the listing highlights the growing influence of companies like SpaceX across space launch, satellite connectivity and digital platforms. In India, this intersects with policy areas such as satellite broadband regulation, spectrum allocation, and the development of domestic launch capabilities and private space startups.
The SpaceX IPO will test not just investor appetite, but how public markets value scale, integration and ambition in the next generation of technology companies.