Mish Designs IPO: Check GMP, subscription status on day 1, other key details
Mish Designs IPO opens for subscription with a price band of ₹122, closing on November 2. Investors can bid for a minimum of 1000 shares. The company manufactures clothing under the brands 'MISH' and 'CURVES BY MISH'.
Mish Designs IPO has opened for subscription today (Tuesday, October 31), and will close on Thursday, November 2. Mish Designs IPO's price band is set at ₹122. Investors can bid for a minimum of 1000 shares and in multiples thereof.
