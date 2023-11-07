comScore
Mish Designs shares list at 31% premium on BSE SME platform. Details here

 Asit Manohar

Mish Designs share price listed on BSE SME exchange at ₹160, which is ₹38 higher from the issue price of ₹122 apiece

Mish Designs IPO was offered at a fixed price of 122 per equity share. (Photo: Courtesy company website)

Amid strong sentiments on Dalal Street, Mish Designs shares listed on the BSE SME exchange today at 160 per share levels, which is 31 per cent higher from the issue price. The BSE SME issue was offereed at a fixed price of 122 apiece. After listing at 160 per share levels, Mish Designs share price further went upside and hit intraday high of 165 per share within few minutes of stock listing. 

However, profit booking soon triggered and the stock started to come downwards and touched today's low of 124 apiece. But, the stock bounced back from its intraday low and is now currently trading at around 144 apiece levels after neat 15 mimites of its listing on the BSE SME platform.

Subscription for the Mish Designs IPO was opened on  31st October 2023 and it ended on 2nd November 2023. the public issue was offered at a fixed price of 122 per equity share. The public issue was proposed for listing on BSE SME platform and one lot of the BSE SME issue comprised 1,000 company shares. Hence, minimum investment of a retail investor in this fixed price issue is 1,22,000 ( 122 x 1000).

Mish Designs company details

Mish Designs manufactures clothing in India under the "MISH" and "CURVES BY MISH" brands. Currently, the business exports its goods to the United Arab Emirates using the "ZOEY" brand. To satisfy the various needs of its clientele, the business provides a selection of more than a thousand contemporary styles. Women's wear products from the company include dresses, tops, co-ords, t-shirts, trousers and palazzos.

As per the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), Mish Designs IPO (with P/E of 21.75) listed peers are Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd, Go Fashion (India) Ltd (with P/E of 85.37), and Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd (with P/E of 37.51).

Updated: 07 Nov 2023, 10:27 AM IST
