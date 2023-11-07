Mish Designs shares list at 31% premium on BSE SME platform. Details here
Mish Designs share price listed on BSE SME exchange at ₹160, which is ₹38 higher from the issue price of ₹122 apiece
Amid strong sentiments on Dalal Street, Mish Designs shares listed on the BSE SME exchange today at ₹160 per share levels, which is 31 per cent higher from the issue price. The BSE SME issue was offereed at a fixed price of ₹122 apiece. After listing at ₹160 per share levels, Mish Designs share price further went upside and hit intraday high of ₹165 per share within few minutes of stock listing.
