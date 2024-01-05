Mobikwik files for ₹700 cr IPO
Mobikwik is also aiming to raise ₹140 crore in a pre-IPO placement, which if successful will reduce the issue size appropriately.
Payments business One MobiKwik Systems Ltd has filed its draft papers with the Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise ₹700 crore in an initial public offering (IPO).
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message