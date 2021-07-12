Payments firm One Mobikwik Systems Ltd on Monday filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the markets regulator Securities Exchange board of India (Sebi), aiming to raise upto ₹1900 crore through its initial public offering, adding to the queue of new age technology companies that are looking to go public on Indian stock exchanges.

On 22 February, Mint first reported that MobiKwik plans to go public in FY22, and it had appointed investment banks ICICI Securities and IIFL, besides a few law firms, to kickstart the work on the draft red herring prospectus. Food delivery platform Zomato Ltd is opening its Rs9375 crore IPO on 14 July, while others such as online cosmetics retailer Nykaa and insurance aggregator PolicyBazaar are expected to file their draft prospectus sometime this month.

The Mobikwik IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs1,500 crore and an offer for sale of Rs400 crore by its existing promoters and shareholders.

The offer for sale part of the IPO will see sale of shares worth upto ₹9.98 crore by American Express Travel Related Services, ₹68.98 crore by Bajaj Finance, ₹20.88 crore by Sequoia Capital India Investment Holdings III, ₹74.11 crore by Sequoia Capital India Investments IV, ₹113.33 crore by Bipin Preet Singh, ₹11.48 crore by Cisco Systems, ₹24.41 crore by Tree Line Asia Master Fund Pte and ₹78.82 crore by Upasana Taku.

Currently, Bipin Preet Singh and Upasana Taku hold 20.21% and 14.31% stake in the firm, respectively. Bajaj Finance holds 13.86% stake while Sequoia Capital India Investment has 13.46% stake.

ICICI Securities, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, IIFL Securities and Jefferies India are the book running managers to the issue.

The company in its draft prospectus said that 40% of net proceeds will be used towards funding organic growth initiatives which includes customer and merchant acquisition and retention, investment in data-sciences, products and technology, enhancement of the user and merchant experience on our platform, providing cash-collateral to its buy now pay later lending partners. The firm also plans to use proceeds for applying for additional licenses approvals and authorizations which will require it to maintain minimum capitalization and net-worth requirements.

The Gurgaon based firm also said that from time to time it will continue to seek attractive inorganic opportunities that will fit well with its strategic business objectives and growth strategies, and the amount of net proceeds to be used for acquisitions will be based on its management’s decision.

For the fiscal year 2021, the firm reported a total income of ₹302.26 crore versus ₹369.85 crore a year ago. Net loss for the period stood at ₹111.30 crore against ₹99.92 crore last year.

Mobikwik's business operations are divided into three distinct business segments which includes buy now pay later (BNPL), Consumer Payments (MobiKwik Wallet); and Payment Gateway (Zaakpay).

Its BNPL products - MobiKwik Zip and Zip EMI, provide accessible and affordable small-ticket credit to middle class Indians for daily life payments as well as discretionary spend. It also cross-sells small ticket wealthtech and insurtech products to these users.

As of March 2021, its extensive physical retail and online merchant network across India was over 3.44 million, including over 3.37 million physical stores, 73,281 online merchants and 283 billers. It has over 101.37 million registered users.

