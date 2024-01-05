MobiKwik IPO: 7 crucial things to know from DRHP
MobiKwik Systems Ltd has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for an IPO with SEBI for the second time, aiming to raise ₹700 crore. The IPO is an entirely fresh equity share issue without an offer for sale component.
MobiKwik Systems Ltd has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the capital market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), for an initial public offering (IPO) for the second time. In July 2021, the Gurugram-based payment platform filed a DRHP and was granted SEBI approval for its IPO.
