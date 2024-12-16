Mobikwik IPO allotment date: After the end of bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) of One Mobikwik Systems Limited, applicants are eagerly waiting for the announcement of share allotment status. In the wake of the 'T+3' listing rule, which became mandatory from 1st December 2023, the public issues must be listed on or before the third day of the issue close. As shares should be credited into the Demat account of the allottees ahead of the share listing date, applicants believe that the Mobikwik IPO allotment date is either 16 December 2024 or 17 December 2024. Once Mobikwik's IPO allotment status becomes public, an applicant can check Mobikwik's IPO allotment status online by logging in to the BSE website or the official website of Link Intime.

Meanwhile, after the strong Mobikwik IPO subscription status, the grey market is signalling a substantial premium for the IPO listing. According to stock market observers, Mobikwik shares are available at a premium of ₹166 in the grey market today.

Mobikwik IPO allotment links As mentioned, Mobikwik IPO allotment status can be checked online at the BSE website or at the Link Intime website. For more convenience, applicants can log in at the direct link of BSE—bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx—or the direct Link Intime link—linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html—and check Mobikwik IPO allotment status online.

Mobikwik IPO allotment status check BSE 1] Log In at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select 'Equity' in the issue type option;

3] Select 'One Mobikwik Systems Limited' in the 'Issue Name' option;

4] Put the application number or PAN number; here we are taking the application number;

5] Select 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click on the 'Search' button.

Your Mobikwik IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor or your cell phone's screen.

Mobikwik IPO allotment status check Link Intime 1] Log in at the direct Link Intime link — linkintime.co.in/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html;

2] Select 'One Mobikwik Systems Limited' in company name;

3] Select either of these four: PAN, application Number, DP/Client ID, or Account Number or IFSC. Here, we are taking the Application Number and

4] Click on the 'Submit' button.

Your Mobikwik IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor or your cell phone's screen.

Mobikwik IPO GMP today According to market observers, the Mobikwik IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is ₹166, which means the grey market is expecting a 59 per cent listing premium on the upper price band of the mainboard issue.