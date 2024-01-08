MobiKwik IPO: Check out 4 key metrics and comparisons with peers
MobiKwik IPO: MobiKwik is one of the biggest digital financial product and services platforms in India by registered users, trailing only PhonePe, Paytm, and Freecharge. MobiKwik had one of the lowest employee cost per revenue among digital financial product and services platforms in Fiscal 2023.
MobiKwik IPO: MobiKwik Systems Ltd refiled its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the capital market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), for an initial public offering (IPO) last week. This time, MobiKwik Systems hopes to raise ₹700 crore through its IPO. The company has scaled back its IPO from ₹1,900 crore. The MobiKwik IPO is a completely new equity share offering that does not include an offer for sale (OFS) component.
