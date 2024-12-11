Explore
Mobikwik IPO Day 1 LIVE Updates: GMP, subscription status, review, other key details as issue opens today
LIVE UPDATES

Mobikwik IPO Day 1 LIVE Updates: GMP, subscription status, review, other key details as issue opens today

1 min read . Updated: 11 Dec 2024, 09:04 AM IST
Ankit Gohel

Mobikwik IPO Day 1 LIVE Updates: Mobikwik IPO opens for public subscription today, December 11, and ends on Friday, December 13.

Mobikwik IPO Day 1 LIVE Updates: The initial public offering (IPO) of fintech company One Mobikwik Systems hits Dalal Street today, December 11. The bidding for Mobikwik IPO opens for public subscription today and ends on Friday, December 13. Mobikwik IPO price band has been fixed at 265 to 279 per share and the IPO lot size is 53 shares. At the upper-end of the price band, the fintech company aims to raise 572 crore from the issue which is entirely a fresh issue of 2.05 crore equity shares. Mobikwik shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges - BSE and NSE - and the listing date is likely December 18. Stay tuned to our Mobikwik IPO Live blog for the latest updates:

11 Dec 2024, 09:04:26 AM IST

Mobikwik IPO Day 1 LIVE: Mobikwik IPO price band set at ₹265 - 279 

Mobikwik IPO Day 1 LIVE: Mobikwik IPO price band has been fixed at 265 to 279 per share and the IPO lot size is 53 shares. The minimum investment amount required by retail investors is 14,787.

11 Dec 2024, 08:28:39 AM IST

Mobikwik IPO Day 1 LIVE: Mobikwik IPO opens for subscription today

Mobikwik IPO Day 1 LIVE: The initial public offering (IPO) of fintech company One Mobikwik Systems hits the Indian primary market today, December 11. Bidding for the Mobikwik IPO will begin from 10:00 AM today and remain open until 5:00 PM on 13th December 2024.

