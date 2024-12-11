Mobikwik IPO Day 1 LIVE Updates: The initial public offering (IPO) of fintech company One Mobikwik Systems hits Dalal Street today, December 11. The bidding for Mobikwik IPO opens for public subscription today and ends on Friday, December 13. Mobikwik IPO price band has been fixed at ₹265 to ₹279 per share and the IPO lot size is 53 shares. At the upper-end of the price band, the fintech company aims to raise ₹572 crore from the issue which is entirely a fresh issue of 2.05 crore equity shares. Mobikwik shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges - BSE and NSE - and the listing date is likely December 18. Stay tuned to our Mobikwik IPO Live blog for the latest updates:
