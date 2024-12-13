Explore
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Mobikwik IPO Day 3 Live Updates: Issue enters last day of subscription. Check GMP, review, other key details
LIVE UPDATES

Mobikwik IPO Day 3 Live Updates: Issue enters last day of subscription. Check GMP, review, other key details

1 min read . Updated: 13 Dec 2024, 08:28 AM IST
Ankit Gohel

Mobikwik IPO Day 3 Live Updates: The initial public offering (IPO) of fintech company One Mobikwik Systems enters into its third day of bidding today, December 13. Mobikwik IPO opened for subscription on December 11 and will close today. The public issue received strong demand and got oversubscribed within hours of opening. At the end of the second day of bidding, Mobikwik IPO was booked 20.37 times in total. The company plans to raise 572 crore from the issue at the upper-end of the price band of 265 to 279 per share. Led by high demand, Mobikwik IPO GMP today has spiked to 158 per share, indicating a 57% premium to the IPO price. Stay tuned to our Mobikwik IPO Live blog for the latest updates:

13 Dec 2024, 08:28:32 AM IST

Mobikwik IPO Live: Mobikwik IPO enters last day of subscription

Mobikwik IPO Live: Mobikwik IPO enters into its third and the last day of bidding today, December 13. The public issue opened for subscription on Wednesday, December 11 and will close today. Mobikwik IPO allotment is expected to be finalized on Monday, December 16, and the IPO listing date is likely December 18. The issue has been receiving strong subscription demand so far.

