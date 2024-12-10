Fintech company One MobiKwik Systems on Tuesday said it has garnered ₹257 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering (IPO) .

Foreign and domestic institutions who participated in the anchor round included Government Pension Fund (Norges Fund), Eastspring Investments, Morgan Stanley Investments, White Oak Capital, 360 One Asset & Wealth Management, HDFC Mutual Fund (MF), Axis MF, SBI MF and SBI General Insurance, according to a circular uploaded on BSE's website.

According to the circular, MobiKwik has decided to allocate 92.26 lakh equity shares to 21 funds at ₹279 apiece, which is also the upper end of the price band. This translates into the transaction size to ₹257.4 crore.

Fintech major One MobiKwik System's public issue is set to hit the market to open for subscription on December 11. Incorporated in March 2008, Mobikwik is a fintech company providing prepaid digital wallets and online payment services. MobiKwik provides a range of payment services, enabling consumers to pay utility bills, such as mobile recharges, electricity, and credit card bills, among others.