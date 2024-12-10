Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  MobiKwik IPO: Fintech major raises 257 crore from anchor investors ahead of subscription

MobiKwik IPO: Fintech major raises ₹257 crore from anchor investors ahead of subscription

Nikita Prasad

MobiKwik believes that the convenience of payments, combined with the benefits of pay later, is an extremely powerful strategy, one that will shape the future of fintech and democratize credit.

Fintech company One MobiKwik Systems on Tuesday said it has garnered 257 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering (IPO) .

Foreign and domestic institutions who participated in the anchor round included Government Pension Fund (Norges Fund), Eastspring Investments, Morgan Stanley Investments, White Oak Capital, 360 One Asset & Wealth Management, HDFC Mutual Fund (MF), Axis MF, SBI MF and SBI General Insurance, according to a circular uploaded on BSE's website.

According to the circular, MobiKwik has decided to allocate 92.26 lakh equity shares to 21 funds at 279 apiece, which is also the upper end of the price band. This translates into the transaction size to 257.4 crore.

Fintech major One MobiKwik System's public issue is set to hit the market to open for subscription on December 11. Incorporated in March 2008, Mobikwik is a fintech company providing prepaid digital wallets and online payment services. MobiKwik provides a range of payment services, enabling consumers to pay utility bills, such as mobile recharges, electricity, and credit card bills, among others.

One Mobikwik IPO has reserved not less than 75% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not more than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not more than 10% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
