Mumbai: Payments firm One MobiKwik Systems Ltd has received markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India’s approval for its ₹1,900 crore initial public offering (IPO), a person aware of the development told Mint.

With Sebi’s approval in hand, the company can look to launch its IPO as early as the end of this month or early next month, the person cited above said.

A Mobikwik spokesperson could not be immediately reached for comments.

Mobikwik had filed its draft IPO papers with Sebi in July.

The MobiKwik IPO comprises a sale of ₹1,500 crore worth of new shares and an offer for sale of stock worth ₹400 crore by its promoters and shareholders.

Tech startups such as MobiKwik are rushing to take advantage of the positive sentiment created by a record-breaking rally in the equity markets, burgeoning public interest in technology shares and accelerated adoption of online services in the past year because of the pandemic.

Among MobiKwik’s shareholders participating in the offer for sale are, American Express Travel Related Services, which plans to sell shares worth ₹9.98 crore, Bajaj Finance ( ₹68.98 crore), Sequoia Capital ( ₹95 crore), Cisco Systems ( ₹11.48 crore), Tree Line Asia Master Fund Pte ( ₹24.41 crore) and MobiKwik co-founders Bipin Preet Singh ( ₹113.33 crore) and Upasana Taku ( ₹78.82 crore).

Singh and Taku hold 20.21% and 14.31% in the company, respectively. Bajaj Finance owns 13.86%, while Sequoia Capital India Investment has 13.46%.

In its draft IPO documents, MobiKwik said 40% of the net proceeds will be used to fund organic growth initiatives, “including customer and merchant acquisition and retention, investment in data-sciences, products and technology, enhancement of the user and merchant experience on our platform, providing cash-collateral to buy-now, pay-later lending partners".

It also plans to use the proceeds to apply for additional licence approvals and authorisations that will require it to maintain minimum capitalisation and net-worth requirements.

The Gurgaon-based firm said it will continue to seek attractive inorganic opportunities that fit well with its strategic business objectives and growth strategies, and the amount of net proceeds to be used for acquisitions will be based on its management’s decision.

For fiscal 2021, the firm reported a total income of ₹302.26 crore, up from ₹369.85 crore a year ago. Net loss for the period widened to ₹111.30 crore from ₹99.92 crore in the previous year.

Mobikwik’s business is divided in three segments - buy now, pay later; consumer payments (MobiKwik Wallet); and payment gateway (Zaakpay).

Its buy now, pay later products—MobiKwik Zip and Zip EMI—provide accessible and affordable small-ticket credit to middle-class Indians. It also cross-sells small-ticket wealth and insurance products to these users.

As of March 2021, its merchant base in India totalled more than 3.44 million. It has more than 101.37 million registered users.

