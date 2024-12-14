Mobikwik IPO: After three bids for the initial public offering (IPO) of One Mobikwik Systems Limited, applicants eagerly await the announcement of share allotment. In the wake of the 'T+3' listing rule, the public issue must be listed within three days post-listing. Bidding for the Mobikwik IPO ended on 13th December 2024, and the Mobikwik IPO allotment date is likely on 14th December 2024, i.e., today. However, in case of delay, as today is Saturday, Mobikwik's IPO allotment status may become public on 16th December 2024, i.e. on Monday next week.

After the strong Mobikwik IPO subscription status, the grey market is signalling Mobikwik IPO listing at a substantial premium. According to stock market observers, Mobikwik shares are available at a premium of ₹158 in the grey market today.

Mobikwik IPO GMP today As mentioned above, the Mobikwik IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is ₹158, which means the grey market expects that the Mobikwik IPO listing price will be around ₹437 ( ₹279 + ₹158). This means the grey market expects the Mobikwik IPO listing gain to be around 57 per cent against the Mobikwik IPO price of ₹265 to ₹279 apiece.

Mobikwik IPO subscription status According to BSE data, the Mobikwik IPO had a subscription rate of 119.38 times by the third day of its offering. The retail portion of the public issue had been subscribed 134.67 times; the NII segment was booked 108.95 times, whereas the QIB portion received a whopping 119.50 times bidding.

Mobikwik IPO allotment date As mentioned, the Mobikwik IPO allotment date is likely today, 14th December 2024. However, in case of a delay due to Saturday, Mobikwik IPO allotment status is expected to become public on Monday next week, 16th December 2024.