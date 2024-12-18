Mobikwik IPO listing date today; GMP, experts signal stellar stock market debut

tMobikwik IPO Listing: Mobikwik shares are set to make their stock market debut today after the close of its initial public offering (IPO). The IPO of fintech company One Mobikwik Systems received stellar response from investors across the board. Mobikwik IPO listing date is today, December 18. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mobikwik IPO was open for subscription from December 11 to 13. The IPO allotment was finalised on December 16 and the Mobikwik IPO share listing will take place today.

"Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Wednesday, December 18, 2024, the equity shares of One Mobikwik Systems Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B' Group of Securities," a notice on BSE said.

Mobikwik shares will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Wednesday, December 18, and will be available for trading from 10:00 AM.

Ahead of the Mobikwik IPO listing today, the trends in grey market premium (GMP) show a positive debut. Analysts also expect Mobikwik IPO listing to be at a decent premium.

Mobikwik IPO GMP Today Mobikwik IPO GMP today is ₹160 per share, according to stock market observers. This indicates that in the grey market, Mobikwik shares are trading higher by ₹160 apiece than their issue price.

Mobikwik IPO Listing Price Considering the Mobikwik IPO GMP today, the estimated listing price of One Mobikwik Systems shares would be ₹439 apiece, a premium of 57.35% to the IPO price of ₹279.00 per share.

Stock market analysts also expect Mobikwik shares to make a stellar debut on BSE and NSE today.

"One MobiKwik System Ltd. has garnered significant investor interest, with its IPO oversubscribed 125.69 times, and is poised for a strong debut today, potentially commanding a 59% premium above the upper band price," said Abhishek Pandya, Research Analyst, StoxBox.

Mobikwik became profitable at the EBITDA and PAT levels in FY24. Further, the company's Payment GMV grew at an annual rate of 45.9%, and MobiKwik ZIP GMV (Disbursements) grew at an annual rate of 112.2% between FY22 and FY24.

"Hence, given the company's strong market presence, improved financial performance, and industry tailwinds, we recommend that investors who have been allotted shares consider holding their positions from a medium to long-term perspective," Pandya said.

Mobikwik IPO Details Mobikwik IPO opened for subscription on December 11, and closed on December 13. The IPO allotment was finalized on December 16, and Mobikwik IPO listing date is today, December 18.

Mobikwik shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

The company raised ₹572 crore from the book-built issue at the upper-end of the price band of ₹265 to ₹279 per share. Mobikwik IPO consisted entirely of a fresh issue of 2.05 crore shares.

Mobikwik IPO received a strong 119.38 times subscription in total. The public issue was subscribed 134.67 times in the retail category, 119.50 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category, and 108.95 times in the Non Institutional Investors (NII) category.

SBI Capital Markets, Dam Capital Advisors Ltd are the book running lead managers of the Mobikwik IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the IPO registrar.

