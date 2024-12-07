Mobikwik IPO: The initial public offering of One Mobikwik Systems Limited will hit the Indian primary market on 11th December 2024, i.e. on Wednesday next week. The fintech company has fixed the Mobikwik IPO price band at ₹265 to ₹279 per equity share. Among important Mobikwik IPO dates, Mobikwik IPO subscription will remain open from 11th to 13th December 2024. This means the upcoming IPO will remain open from Wednesday to Friday next week.

A bidder can apply in lots, as one lot of the Mobikwik IPO will comprise 53 company shares. Mobikwik shares are available in the grey market much ahead of the IPO's opening date. According to stock market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹101 in the grey market today.

Mobikwik IPO details 1] Mobikwik IPO GMP today: According to stock market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹101 in the grey market today.

2] Mobikwik IPO price band: The fintech company has a fixed price band of the book build issue at ₹265 to ₹279 per equity share.

3] Mobikwik IPO date of opening: The Mobikwik IPO subscription will remain open from 11 to 13 December 2024. This means the book build issue will remain open from Wednesday to Friday next week.

4] Mobikwik IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹572 crore, which is entirely fresh.

5] Mobikwik IPO lot size: Bidders can apply in lots, and one lot of the public issue will comprise 53 company shares.

6] Mobikwik IPO allotment date: The most likely date of share allotment is 14th December 2024, which is Saturday next week. In case of any delay, the announcement of share allotment can be expected on 16 December 2024.

7] Mobikwik IPO registrar: Link Intime India Private Limited has appointed this public offer's official registrar.

8] Mobikwik IPO Lead Managers: SBI Capital Markets and DAM Capital Advisors have been appointed lead managers of the public issue.

9] Mobikwik IPO listing date: The book build issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE. The most likely Mobikwik IPO listing date is 18 December 2024.

10] Mobikwik IPO review: The market capitalization of the Mobikwik IPO is ₹2295.45 crore. In FY24, the fintech company's revenue grew by around 59% YoY, whereas Profit After Tax (PAT) shot up nearly 117%.