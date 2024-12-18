Mobikwik Share Price Highlights: The equity shares of One MobiKwik Systems Ltd, the parent company of the fintech services platform Mobikwik, made a stellar Dalal Street debut today, December 18, as the stock was listed with nearly 58% premium to the issue price. Mobikwik shares were listed at ₹440 apiece on NSE, a premium of 57.71% to the issue price of ₹279 per share. Mobikwik shares were listed with 56% premium at ₹435 apiece on BSE. The stock extended rally and ended the first trading day at 20% upper circuit, delivering nearly multibagger returns to the IPO investors. Stay tuned to our Mobikwik share price live blog for the latest updates.
Mobikwik Share Price Highlights: Mobikwik shares surged on their debut, and closed at a 20% upper circuit at ₹530.70 apiece on BSE, significantly above the listing price. The stock ended at 20% upper circuit of ₹528.00 apiece on NSE. Mobikwik stock made its debut with an impressive premium of 56% over the issue price, reflecting strong investor demand.
The IPO lot size was 53 shares, with a minimum investment amount of ₹14,787 for retail investors. Based on the current market price, the value of one lot has risen to ₹28,127, delivering a substantial profit of ₹13,340 per lot for IPO investors, or 90.22% return on their investment.
Mobikwik Share Price Live: Mobikwik shares hit a 20% upper circuit after making a strong stock market debut on Wednesday. Mobikwik share price jumped 20% from listing price to a new high of ₹530.70 apiece on the BSE, up by 90.22% from its issue price. On NSE, Mobikwik share price was quoting ₹528.00 apiece, higher by 20% from IPO price.
Mobikwik Share Price Live: Mobikwik shares were trading at ₹518.00 apiece, up by 17.13% from their listing price and up by 85.66% from their issue price on the BSE. On NSE, Mobikwik share price was quoting ₹516.30 apiece, higher by 17.34% from IPO price, at 2:25 PM.
Mobikwik Share Price Live: Investors with high-risk tolerance can invest in Mobikwik shares: Vishnu Kant Upadhyay
Mobikwik Share Price Live: One MobiKwik Systems’ net loss and high debt poses concerns. Additionally, the intense competition in the digital payments space and regulatory risks may create a hindrance. Investors with high-risk tolerance can invest in the company for a horizon of medium to long term, said Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP - Research and Advisory at Master Capital Services Ltd.
Mobikwik Share Price Live: Anchor investors of Mobikwik IPO
Mobikwik Share Price Live: Some of the anchor investors for MobiKwik IPO included SBI Mutual Fund, Quant MF, HDFC MF, MS India Invest Fund, Axis MF, Whiteoak Capital and Bandhan MF among others.
Mobikwik Share Price Live: Hold positions for long-term: Abhishek Pandya of StoxBox
Mobikwik Share Price Live: Abhishek Pandya, Research Analyst, StoxBox, suggests Mobikwik shareholders who received shares in the IPO allotment to hold their positions for the long-term.
“Given the company’s strong market presence, improved financial performance, and industry tailwinds, we recommend that investors who have been allotted shar
Mobikwik Share Price Live: Revenue rises 59%, PAT up 117% in FY24
Mobikwik Share Price Live: One Mobikwik Systems’ revenue increased by 59% and net profit rose by 117% between the financial year ending with March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023.
Mobikwik Share Price Live: Mobikwik shares were trading at ₹517.85 apiece, up by 17.09% from their listing price and up by 85.61% from their issue price on the BSE. On NSE, Mobikwik share price was quoting ₹516.60 apiece, higher by 17.41% from IPO price, at 12:00 PM.
Mobikwik Share Price Live: Mobikwik’s wealth vertical sees strong traction
Mobikwik Share Price Live: One Mobikwik Systems has witnessed strong traction in its wealth vertical. The wealth vertical has accumulated ₹6,692.85 crore in AUA, as of June 30, 2024, from ₹323.68 crore as of March 31, 2022.
Mobikwik Share Price Live: Mobikwik Registered Users grew at 12.31% CAGR between FY22 to FY24
Mobikwik Share Price Live: As of May 2024, Mobikwik is the largest wallet player in India with 23.11% market share of the PPI wallet gross transaction values (GTV) (excluding Fast Tag GTV). Its payment GMV has grown at an annual rate of 45.88% and MobiKwik ZIP GMV (Disbursements) has grown at an annual rate of 112.16% from FY2022 to FY2024.
The company’s Registered Users have grown at a CAGR of 12.31% between FY22 to FY24 to 155.84 Mn, while the company had 161.03 million Registered Users as of June 30, 2024. As on June 30, 2024, over 4.26 million Merchants had accepted payments through the company’s payment modes, including over 4.13 million physical stores and 0.13 million Online Merchants.
Mobikwik Share Price Live: Mobikwik AUM has risen sharply in the last 3 years
Mobikwik has experienced strong traction in its wealth vertical, with Assets Under Administration (AUA) rising sharply from ₹323.68 crore as of FY22, to ₹6,692.85 crore by June 30, 2024.
Mobikwik Share Price Live: Here’s how Mobikwik plans to utilise ₹572 crore IPO proceeds
Mobikwik Share Price Live: One Mobikwik Systems raised ₹572 crore from the IPO. The company proposes to utilise the net issue proceeds towards funding growth in the financial services and payment services businesses, investment in data, ML, AI, product and technology, capital expenditure for the payment devices business and for general corporate purposes.
Mobikwik Share Price Live: Book profits after high listing gains, advises Shivani Nyati of Swastika Investmart
Mobikwik Share Price Live: MobiKwik, the digital payment platform, delivered an impressive 57.71% listing gain, opening at ₹440 against an issue price of ₹279. The IPO had garnered a remarkable subscription of 125.69 times, indicating massive investor interest despite its high valuation and competitive fintech landscape. The company’s recent shift to profitability, coupled with the growing adoption of digital payments, boosted market confidence. However, sustaining this momentum would depend on its ability to maintain profitability and carve out a niche in the competitive fintech sector. Investors are recommended to book profits given the high listing gains, while those wanting to hold should set a stop loss at around ₹400, said Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart Ltd.
Mobikwik Share Price Live: One Mobikwik Systems shares extended rally after a strong listing. Mobikwik shares surged to a high of ₹525 apiece on NSE, up over 88% from its issue price and more than 19% from its listing price.
Mobikwik Share Price Live: On BSE, One Mobikwik Systems shares were listed at ₹435 apiece, a premium of 55.91% to the issue price of ₹279 per share.
Mobikwik Share Price Live: One Mobikwik Systems shares made a stellar Dalal Street debut as the stock was listed at ₹440 apiece on NSE, a premium of 57.71% to the IPO price of ₹279 per share.
Mobikwik Share Price Live: Hold Mobikwik shares for medium to long-term: Abhishek Pandya
Mobikwik Share Price Live: Mobikwik became profitable at the EBITDA and PAT levels in FY24. Further, the company’s Payment GMV grew at an annual rate of 45.9%, and MobiKwik ZIP GMV (Disbursements) grew at an annual rate of 112.2% between FY22 and FY24.
“Hence, given the company’s strong market presence, improved financial performance, and industry tailwinds, we recommend that investors who have been allotted shares consider holding their positions from a medium to long-term perspective," said Abhishek Pandya, Research Analyst, StoxBox.
Mobikwik Share Price Live: Analysts expect up to 60% listing premium for Mobikwik shares
Mobikwik Share Price Live: Stock market analysts also expect Mobikwik shares to make a stellar debut on BSE and NSE today. “One MobiKwik System Ltd. has garnered significant investor interest, with its IPO oversubscribed 125.69 times, and is poised for a strong debut today, potentially commanding a 59% premium above the upper band price," said Abhishek Pandya, Research Analyst, StoxBox.
Mobikwik Share Price Live: Mobikwik IPO GMP today signals a strong listing
Mobikwik Share Price Live: Mobikwik IPO GMP today is ₹160 per share, according to stock market observers. This indicates that in the grey market, Mobikwik shares are trading higher by ₹160 apiece than their issue price. Considering the Mobikwik IPO GMP today, the estimated listing price of One Mobikwik Systems shares would be ₹439 apiece, a premium of 57.35% to the IPO price of ₹279.00 per share.
Mobikwik Share Price Live: Mobikwik IPO subscribed 119.38 times in total
Mobikwik Share Price Live: Mobikwik IPO was subscribed 119.38 times in total as investors placed bids worth approximately ₹40,000 crore compared with the IPO size of ₹572 crore. Mobikwik IPO was subscribed 134.67 times in the retail category, 119.50 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category, and 108.95 times in the Non Institutional Investors (NII) category.
Mobikwik Share Price Live: The equity shares of One MobiKwik Systems Ltd, the parent company of the fintech services platform Mobikwik, are set to make their stock market debut today, December 18. Mobikwik IPO listing date is today, and the shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.