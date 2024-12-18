Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: Stock lists with stellar 58% premium at ₹ 440 apiece on NSE

1 min read . 10:00 AM IST

Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: On BSE, One Mobikwik Systems shares were listed at ₹ 435 apiece, a premium of 55.91% to the issue price of ₹ 279 per share.