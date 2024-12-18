Mobikwik Share Price Live Updates: The equity shares of One MobiKwik Systems Ltd, the parent company of the fintech services platform Mobikwik, made a stellar Dalal Street debut today, December 18, as the stock was listed with nearly 58% premium to the issue price. The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of One Mobikwik Systems received a strong response from investors across the board. Mobikwik IPO listing date is today, and the shares are listed at ₹440 apiece on NSE, a prmeium of 57.71% to the issue price of ₹279 per share. Mobikwik shares were listed with 56% premium at ₹435 apiece on BSE. Mobikwik IPO was subscribed 119.38 times as investors placed bids worth approximately ₹40,000 crore compared with the IPO size of ₹572 crore. Stay tuned to our Mobikwik share price live blog for the latest updates.
Mobikwik Share Price Live: Mobikwik became profitable at the EBITDA and PAT levels in FY24. Further, the company’s Payment GMV grew at an annual rate of 45.9%, and MobiKwik ZIP GMV (Disbursements) grew at an annual rate of 112.2% between FY22 and FY24.
“Hence, given the company’s strong market presence, improved financial performance, and industry tailwinds, we recommend that investors who have been allotted shares consider holding their positions from a medium to long-term perspective," said Abhishek Pandya, Research Analyst, StoxBox.
Mobikwik Share Price Live: Stock market analysts also expect Mobikwik shares to make a stellar debut on BSE and NSE today. “One MobiKwik System Ltd. has garnered significant investor interest, with its IPO oversubscribed 125.69 times, and is poised for a strong debut today, potentially commanding a 59% premium above the upper band price," said Abhishek Pandya, Research Analyst, StoxBox.
Mobikwik Share Price Live: Mobikwik IPO GMP today is ₹160 per share, according to stock market observers. This indicates that in the grey market, Mobikwik shares are trading higher by ₹160 apiece than their issue price. Considering the Mobikwik IPO GMP today, the estimated listing price of One Mobikwik Systems shares would be ₹439 apiece, a premium of 57.35% to the IPO price of ₹279.00 per share.
Mobikwik Share Price Live: Mobikwik IPO was subscribed 119.38 times in total as investors placed bids worth approximately ₹40,000 crore compared with the IPO size of ₹572 crore. Mobikwik IPO was subscribed 134.67 times in the retail category, 119.50 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category, and 108.95 times in the Non Institutional Investors (NII) category.
Mobikwik Share Price Live: The equity shares of One MobiKwik Systems Ltd, the parent company of the fintech services platform Mobikwik, are set to make their stock market debut today, December 18. Mobikwik IPO listing date is today, and the shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.