Mobilise App Lab IPO sails through first bidding day, issue booked 2.48x so far. Check GMP, issue details, more

The Mobilise App Lab IPO started on Monday, February 23 and is set to end on Wednesday, February 25. Mobilise App Lab IPO price band has been established at ₹75 to ₹80 per equity share, each having a face value of ₹10. Investors are allowed to place bids for a minimum of 1,600 equity shares, with additional shares to be bid in multiples of 1,600.

Founded in 2012, Mobilise App Lab Limited stands at the forefront of technology-driven innovation. The company excels in delivering cutting-edge, scalable, and secure IT products designed to transform business operations and propel digital transformation across various industries.

Mobilise offers a robust portfolio of enterprise solutions, including comprehensive integrated facility and asset management, advanced human resource management systems (HRMS), efficient supply chain management, and specialized school and university ERP systems. Their capabilities extend to single sign-on (SSO) solutions, an AI studio, and powerful IoT applications. These cloud-based, process-oriented platforms are engineered to maximize efficiency, drive automation, and enhance decision-making.

With a highly skilled team and an unwavering commitment to innovation, Mobilise is the definitive solution partner for organizations of all sizes. Their dedication to quality, customization, and long-term client success is crucial for driving operational excellence and ensuring sustainable business growth.

The company has delivered outstanding financial results, with a remarkable 52% year-on-year (YoY) increase in standalone profit after tax (PAT), reaching ₹4.71 crore in FY25, compared to ₹3.1 crore in FY24. Furthermore, revenue from operations surged by an impressive 33.8% YoY, hitting ₹16.14 crore in FY25, up from ₹12.06 crore in the prior financial year.

Mobilise App Lab IPO subscription status Mobilise App Lab IPO subscription status is 2.48x on day 2 so far, as per chittorgarh.com. The retail portion was subscribed 2.70x, and NII portion was booked 5.23x.

The company has received bids for 41,40,800 shares against 16,72,000 shares on offer on the first bidding day, at 14:50 IST, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

Mobilise App Lab IPO details The Mobilise App Lab IPO is a book build issue worth ₹20.10 crore, exclusively featuring a fresh issuance of 25 lakh shares. Retail investors can confidently bid for two lots, totaling 3,200 shares, with a minimum investment requirement of ₹2,56,000. High net worth individuals (HNIs) are required to bid for three lots, necessitating an investment of ₹3,84,000.

The proceeds from this IPO will be strategically allocated for product development, talent acquisition, business development, marketing initiatives, infrastructure enhancements, and general corporate purposes.

The IPO share allotment will be finalized on February 26, with shares promptly transferred to the demat accounts of successful bidders on February 27. Refunds to non-allottees will also be processed on that same day.

The company’s shares are set to list on the NSE SME platform on March 2, marking a pivotal moment for investors. Corporate Capitalventures Ltd. acts as the book running lead manager, while Bigshare Services Ltd. serves as the registrar for the issue. SS Corporate Securities Ltd. is designated as the market maker.

Mobilise App Lab IPO GMP today Mobilise App Lab IPO GMP today is ₹16. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Mobilise App Lab share price was indicated at ₹96 apiece, which is 20% higher than the IPO price of ₹80.

Observing the grey market activities over the past eight sessions, it's clear that today’s IPO GMP is poised for a strong listing. The lowest GMP recorded is ₹0.00, but the highest has reached ₹16, signaling robust investor confidence.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.