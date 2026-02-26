Mobilise App Lab IPO share allotment in focus today; GMP, how to check status in 5 steps

Mobilise App Lab IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of software as a service IT solutions provider, Mobilise App Lab, concluded on Wednesday, February 25, with strong subscription of 100 times. After the bumper subscription, the focus is now on the share allotment of the SME IPO, which is likely to be finalised today, i.e., Thursday, February 26.
After the share allotment is done, successful bidders can expect shares credited to their demat accounts on Friday, February 27. Those who fail to get the allotment will get the refund on the same day. The stock is to list on the NSE SME on Monday, March 2.
Mobilise App Lab IPO saw an overall subscription of 100 times, with the retail segment booked 96 times, and the segment reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) subscribed to 175 times.
The SME IPO was a fresh issue of 25,12,000 shares, raising ₹20.10 crore. The price band of the issue was set at ₹75 to ₹80 per share.
Gurugram-based Mobilise App Lab is an Indian software-as-a-service IT solutions provider which offers digital platforms to streamline and manage enterprise operations.
Grey market sources indicate the stock could make a modest debut on the NSE SME. On Thursday morning Mobilise App Lab IPO GMP (grey market premium) was ₹7, which suggests the stock may list at ₹87, a premium of nearly 9% over the issue price.
Investors who bet on the NSE IPO can check the share allotment status online on the registrar's website. They can also check the share allotment status on the official websites of the NSE.
Bigshare Services Private Limited was the official registrar of the book build issue.
One can follow these steps to check the share allotment status:
Step 1: Visit the official website of the registrar using this link and select any one server
Step 2: Select Mobilise App Lab from the "select company" dropdown
Step 3: From the "select selection type" dropdown, pick either application number, beneficiary ID, or PAN
Step 4: Enter the captcha
Step 5: Click "search"
Your Mobilise App Lab IPO allotment status will appear on your computer monitor or mobile phone screen.
Step 1: Go to the official website of NSE using the following link: https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids
Step 2: To register, click on the 'Click here to sign up' option and provide your PAN on the NSE website.
Step 3: Enter your username, password, and captcha code.
Step 4: After you are redirected to the next page, verify the status of your IPO allocation.
Read all IPO-related news here
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.
For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.