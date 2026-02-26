Mobilise App Lab IPO share allotment in focus today; GMP, how to check status in 5 steps

Mobilise App Lab IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of software as a service IT solutions provider, Mobilise App Lab, concluded on Wednesday, February 25, with strong subscription of 100 times. After the bumper subscription, the focus is now on the share allotment of the SME IPO, which is likely to be finalised today, i.e., Thursday, February 26.

After the share allotment is done, successful bidders can expect shares credited to their demat accounts on Friday, February 27. Those who fail to get the allotment will get the refund on the same day. The stock is to list on the NSE SME on Monday, March 2.

Mobilise App Lab IPO saw an overall subscription of 100 times, with the retail segment booked 96 times, and the segment reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) subscribed to 175 times.

The SME IPO was a fresh issue of 25,12,000 shares, raising ₹20.10 crore. The price band of the issue was set at ₹75 to ₹80 per share.

Gurugram-based Mobilise App Lab is an Indian software-as-a-service IT solutions provider which offers digital platforms to streamline and manage enterprise operations.

Mobilise App Lab IPO GMP Grey market sources indicate the stock could make a modest debut on the NSE SME. On Thursday morning Mobilise App Lab IPO GMP (grey market premium) was ₹7, which suggests the stock may list at ₹87, a premium of nearly 9% over the issue price.

How to check the Mobilise App Lab IPO allotment status online? Investors who bet on the NSE IPO can check the share allotment status online on the registrar's website. They can also check the share allotment status on the official websites of the NSE.

Bigshare Services Private Limited was the official registrar of the book build issue.

How to check Mobilise App Lab IPO share allotment status on the registrar's website? One can follow these steps to check the share allotment status:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the registrar using this link and select any one server

Step 2: Select Mobilise App Lab from the "select company" dropdown

Step 3: From the "select selection type" dropdown, pick either application number, beneficiary ID, or PAN

Step 4: Enter the captcha

Step 5: Click "search"

Your Mobilise App Lab IPO allotment status will appear on your computer monitor or mobile phone screen.

How to check the Mobilise App Lab IPO allotment status on NSE? Step 1: Go to the official website of NSE using the following link: https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2: To register, click on the 'Click here to sign up' option and provide your PAN on the NSE website.

Step 3: Enter your username, password, and captcha code.

Step 4: After you are redirected to the next page, verify the status of your IPO allocation.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

