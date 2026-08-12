Molbio Diagnostics IPO Day 3: Issue subscribed 17.37 times so far. Here's GMP, size, & other details - Apply or not?

The Molbio Diagnostics IPO has entered its final day of subscription, giving investors one last opportunity to place their bids today, August 12.

Molbio Diagnostics IPO has received stellar response from investors across all categories. The mainboard IPO had opened for bidding on 10 August.

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Established in October 2000, Molbio Diagnostics Ltd. is a global molecular diagnostics firm involved in developing, manufacturing and commercialising rapid diagnostic solutions for infectious as well as non-communicable diseases.

The company’s key offering is its proprietary Truenat platform, a portable, battery-operated, PCR-based molecular diagnostic system capable of delivering accurate test results within an hour. The platform is specifically designed to cater to healthcare requirements in resource-limited and remote settings.

Molbio Diagnostics IPO subscription status Molbio Diagnostics IPO has been subscribed over 17.37 times so far on the third day of bidding, as of 1:50 pm.

The retail portion has been booked 8.68 times; meanwhile, NIIs and QIBs have been subscribed over 33.01 times and 20.92 times, respectively. The IPO has received 14,17,11,246 shares against offered 81,58,529 shares.

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Molbio Diagnostics IPO GMP today The grey market is signalling strong investor interest in the Molbio Diagnostics IPO, with the latest grey market premium (GMP) standing at around ₹138 per share. At this level, the IPO is commanding a premium of nearly 17.10% over its upper price band of ₹807 per share.

Based on the prevailing GMP, Molbio Diagnostics shares are estimated to list at around ₹945 per share.

However, investors should note that GMP is an unofficial indicator and may fluctuate considerably ahead of the company’s stock market debut. It primarily reflects market sentiment and does not guarantee listing gains.

Molbio Diagnostics IPO Review Brokerage firm Anand Rathi has given a ‘subscribe - long term’ rating to the Molbio Diagnostics IPO.

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"It has also strengthened its healthcare offerings through strategic acquisitions in radiology and digital pathology, while continuing to invest in R&D to expand its diagnostic portfolio and global footprint. At the upper end of the price band, the company is valued at 56.7x FY26 earnings, implying a post-issue market capitalisation of ₹92,997 million. Considering its differentiated technology platform, strong intellectual property portfolio, recurring consumables-led business model, and long-term growth opportunities in the global point-of-care diagnostics market, we believe the issue is fully priced and recommend a "Subscribe – Long Term" rating to the IPO," the firm said.

Swastika Investmart said the company’s valuation is broadly in line with industry levels and remains below the average P/E multiple of 64.9x for its listed peers. The brokerage noted that the ₹200 crore fresh issue will be utilised to expand capacity at the company’s Goa and Visakhapatnam facilities. Despite the significant offer-for-sale component, proceeds from the fresh issue are earmarked for growth-focused capital expenditure rather than debt repayment.

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The brokerage also highlighted the company’s strong presence in the molecular diagnostics segment, backed by a scalable device-and-consumables business model. It expects the company to benefit from robust return ratios, improving margins and the structural growth of the diagnostics industry, supporting a positive long-term outlook.

Molbio Diagnostics IPO details The public offering comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹200 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of ₹739.70 crore. The proceeds generated through the OFS will be received by the existing selling shareholders.

Molbio Diagnostics has set the IPO price band at ₹768-807 per share, with the subscription window closing on August 12. At the upper end of the price range, the issue is estimated to raise approximately ₹939.70 crore.

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Market analysts have advised investors to subscribe to the IPO, highlighting that the company's valuations are largely in line with industry peers. The company is also available at a discount to the 64.9-times average price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of its listed peers.

Several existing shareholders will participate in the OFS. Promoter entity Exxora Trading LLP will sell 18.11 lakh shares, amounting to around ₹146.15 crore at the upper price band. India Business Excellence Fund III, a corporate shareholder, will offload 10 lakh shares valued at nearly ₹80.70 crore. Meanwhile, promoter shareholder Chandrasekhar Bhaskaran Nair will sell 12.21 lakh shares worth approximately ₹98.53 crore.

Ahead of the IPO, Molbio Diagnostics secured ₹281.5 crore from anchor investors. Backed by Temasek and Motilal Oswal Private Equity, the company allotted 34.87 lakh equity shares to 33 anchor investors at ₹807 per share, which is the upper end of the IPO price band.

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The basis of allotment is expected to be determined on August 13, with the company's shares likely to be listed on both the NSE and BSE on August 17.

The IPO has a lot size of 18 shares, meaning retail investors will need to invest a minimum of ₹14,526 at the upper price of ₹807 per share.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company is the book-running lead manager for the IPO, while KFin Technologies Ltd. has been appointed as the registrar.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.