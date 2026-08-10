Molbio Diagnostics IPO Day 1: Issue booked 14% so far. GMP hints 69% listing pop. Apply or not?

The Molbio Diagnostics IPO, with a price band of ₹768-807 per share, will open for public subscription on August 10 and close on August 12. The initial share sale is estimated to raise between ₹904 crore and ₹940 crore at the lower and upper ends of the price band, respectively.

The point-of-care diagnostics company, backed by Temasek and Motilal Oswal Private Equity, has already raised ₹281.5 crore from anchor investors ahead of the IPO. The company allotted 34.88 lakh equity shares to 33 anchor investors at ₹807 per share, the upper end of the price band.

The anchor book saw participation from leading investors including Goldman Sachs, BlackRock Global Funds, Mirae Asset, Nippon India Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Kotak Mutual Fund, Tata Mutual Fund, WhiteOak Capital, Bajaj Life Insurance and HDFC Life Insurance. Domestic mutual funds received 23.54 lakh shares, accounting for 67.51% of the anchor book through 19 schemes across nine fund houses.

Incorporated in 2000, Molbio Diagnostics specialises in point-of-care diagnostics and offers molecular testing for 30 diseases, including tuberculosis, COVID, HIV, HPV, and Hepatitis B and C.

Its Truenat platform, patented in more than 100 countries, is a point-of-care polymerase chain reaction (PCR) platform designed for diagnosing infectious and non-communicable diseases. The battery-operated system can be deployed in resource-limited settings and enables decentralised diagnosis within an hour.

Molbio Diagnostics operates six manufacturing facilities across India, including two each in Goa and Bengaluru and one each in Visakhapatnam and Pune. For fiscal 2026, the company reported revenue from operations of ₹1,445 crore and a profit of ₹164 crore.

The Molbio Diagnostics IPO lot size is fixed at 18 equity shares, with bids allowed in multiples of 18 thereafter.

Under the IPO allocation structure, not more than 50% of the issue is reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), not less than 15% for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), and not less than 35% for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs).

As per the tentative schedule, the Molbio Diagnostics IPO basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on Thursday, August 13. Refunds are likely to begin on Friday, August 14, with shares credited to successful allottees on the same day. The Molbio Diagnostics share price is expected to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Monday, August 17.

Molbio Diagnostics IPO GMP today Molbio Diagnostics IPO GMP today is +132. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of the Molbio Diagnostics share was ₹939 apiece, which is 16.36% higher than the IPO price of ₹807.

According to recent grey market activity over the past week, the IPO's GMP is showing an upward trend today, suggesting expectations of a robust listing. Throughout this period, the GMP fluctuated between a minimum of ₹0.00 and a maximum of ₹220, as reported by experts.

Molbio Diagnostics IPO review Beacon Capital Advisors has recommended investors “Apply” to the issue, citing the company’s niche positioning in the diagnostics segment and its growth-oriented use of IPO proceeds. The brokerage noted that the company plans to utilise up to ₹1,251.21 million towards setting up a new R&D facility and Centre of Excellence, aimed at strengthening innovation and developing new diagnostic products and solutions.

Another ₹808.05 million will be utilised for automation across Goa Unit I, Goa Unit II and the Visakhapatnam Unit. According to the brokerage, the initiative is expected to reduce dependence on manual labour, lower manufacturing costs, minimise wastage and improve production efficiency and scalability.

Beacon Capital Advisors also highlighted that the company operates in a niche segment with no direct competitors. Its battery-operated products can deliver results within an hour, making them suitable for use in remote locations. The brokerage said this differentiates the company's solutions from traditional diagnostic methods and supports its objective of making diagnostics more accessible globally.

Swastika Investmart said the company's valuations are broadly in line with industry averages and are below the listed peer average P/E of 64.9x. The brokerage noted that the ₹200 crore fresh issue will fund capacity expansion at the Goa and Visakhapatnam facilities. Despite the sizeable OFS component, the fresh issue proceeds are being directed towards growth-oriented capital expenditure rather than debt reduction.

Swastika Investmart also highlighted the company's strong position in the molecular diagnostics segment, supported by a scalable device-and-consumables business model. It expects the company to benefit from its healthy return ratios, margin expansion and structural growth in the diagnostics industry, supporting a favourable long-term outlook.

Also Read | Upcoming IPO: Molbio Diagnostics files draft papers with Sebi for public issue

Molbio Diagnostics IPO details The Goa-based company’s IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to ₹200 crore worth of equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 91.66 lakh equity shares by existing shareholders.

As part of the OFS, shareholders, including Exxora Trading LLP, Dr Chandrasekhar Bhaskaran Nair, India Business Excellence Fund III, Gopalkrishna Mangalore Kini, J Guru Dutt, Gopalakrishna Sampathgiri, Sangeetha M Kini, M A Usha Rani, M A Rohit and Shruthi G Kini, among others, will sell their stakes.

The company plans to utilise ₹106 crore from the fresh issue proceeds towards capital expenditure to set up infrastructure for a research and development (R&D) facility, a Centre of Excellence, and connected office space.

Another ₹72 crore will be deployed towards the purchase of plant, machinery and other equipment for its Goa Unit I, Goa Unit II and Visakhapatnam unit. The remaining proceeds will be utilised for general corporate purposes.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, IIFL Capital Services, Jefferies India and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors have been appointed as the book-running lead managers to the issue.

Molbio Diagnostics IPO subscription status Subscription for the public issue will open at 10:00 IST during Monday's deals.