Molbio Diagnostics IPO: Focus shifts to allotment date today. Latest GMP, step-by-step guide to check status

Molbio Diagnostics IPO allotment date: The Molbio DiagnosticsIPO share allotment will be finalised on Thursday, 13 August. Investors who applied for the Molbio Diagnostics IPO can check the Molbio Diagnostics IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd. On the last bidding day, Molbio Diagnostics IPO subscription status was 70.26x, as per NSE data.
Molbio Diagnostics IPO GMP today is +156. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of the Molbio Diagnostics share was ₹963 apiece, which is 19.33% higher than the IPO price of ₹807.
According to grey market trends over the past 10 sessions, the IPO's GMP is trending upward today, suggesting investors anticipate a robust listing. Throughout this timeframe, the GMP fluctuated between ₹0.00 and ₹220, according to experts.
Investors can determine whether they have received shares and the specific amounts by checking the allocation criteria. Additionally, a crucial factor in assessing the IPO allotment status is the total number of available shares. The company will initiate the refund procedure for applicants who were not allotted any shares. Shares granted will be credited to an individual's demat account.
For individuals who were not allocated shares, the refund procedure will begin on Friday, 14 August. Individuals who were allocated shares will get them in their demat accounts the same day. Molbio Diagnostics IPO listing date is scheduled for Monday, 17 August.
Step 1: Visit the official KFin Technologies IPO status website: KFin Technologies IPO Status - https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/
Step 2: Select “Molbio Diagnostics IPO” from the “Select IPO” dropdown.
Step 3: Choose your preferred method to check the allotment status — PAN, Demat Account Number, or Application Number.
Step 4: Enter the required details along with the captcha code and click “Submit” to view your Molbio Diagnostics IPO allotment status.
Step 1: Visit the official BSE IPO allotment status page: BSE IPO Allotment Status
Step 2: Under “Issue Type,” select “Equity.”
Step 3: From the “Issue Name” dropdown, select the IPO you applied for.
Step 4: Enter your application number or PAN and submit the details to check your IPO allotment status.
Step 1: Visit the official NSE IPO allotment page: NSE IPO Allotment Status
Step 2: Click on “Click here to sign up” and register using your PAN.
Step 3: Enter your username, password and captcha code to log in.
Step 4: Once logged in, you can check your IPO allotment status on the next page.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players. <br><br> At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors. <br><br> Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation. <br><br> Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.
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