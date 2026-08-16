Molbio Diagnostics IPO listing date tomorrow. Here's what GMP, experts signal ahead of debut

Molbio Diagnostics IPO is all set to make its stock market debut on Monday, 17 August after receiving strong subscription during the three-day bidding period.

The shares of Molbio Diagnostics will be listed on both exchanges - NSE and BSE. The allotment of Molbio Diagnostics IPO was finalised on Thursday, 13 August.

The IPO was subscribed 70.26 times overall, with investors placing bids for 57,32,14,536 shares against the 81,58,529 shares available for subscription, according to NSE data.

Among investor categories, the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) segment was subscribed 186.39 times. The portion reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) saw 49.80 times subscription, while the retail investor quota was subscribed 12.96 times.

Molbio Diagnostics IPO GMP Grey market trends indicate that Molbio Diagnostics shares may make a strong debut above the issue price. Molbio Diagnostics IPO latest grey market premium (GMP) stood at ₹125, indicating a potential listing price of ₹932. This represents a premium of around 15.49% over the issue price of ₹807.

Molbio Diagnostics IPO listing prediction by experts Market experts predict the Molbio Diagnostics IPO likely to list at 14-16% premium on Monday.

Mahesh M Ojha, VP Research & Business Development at Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities, said that given the attractive long-term growth opportunity, long-term investors may consider holding the stock with a multi-year perspective.

"However, considering the elevated IPO valuation, short-term investors may consider booking partial gains if the stock delivers the expected 14–16% listing gain. Fresh investors are advised to wait for post-listing price stabilization and valuation comfort before taking a fresh position.

According to Harshal Dasani, Business Head – INVasset PMS, expectations for Molbio Diagnostics IPO listing are already meaningful. The listing could benefit from the strong demand seen during the issue, but beyond the initial price discovery, execution becomes the key variable.

“The market will increasingly focus on whether Molbio can sustain its growth, deepen recurring test-kit revenues, scale its international business and convert R&D into commercially successful products. For us, this is a credible diagnostics franchise, but the durability of returns from here will depend far more on earnings delivery than on listing-day momentum,” Dasani said.

Molbio Diagnostics IPO details Molbio Diagnostics IPO opened for public subscription on Monday, August 10, and closed on Wednesday, August 12.

The issue was priced in the range of ₹768– ₹807 per share and comprised a fresh issue of shares worth ₹200 crore. It also featured an offer for sale (OFS) of 91.66 lakh shares, amounting to ₹739.70 crore.

The company plans to deploy the net proceeds from the fresh issue towards establishing a research and development facility and centre of excellence through its wholly owned subsidiary, Bigtec. The funds will also be used for capital expenditure on connected office spaces for Molbio Diagnostics, its subsidiaries and associates.

A portion of the proceeds will be utilised to acquire plant, machinery and other equipment for Goa Unit I, Goa Unit II and the Visakhapatnam Unit, while the remaining funds will be allocated towards general corporate purposes.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, IIFL Capital Services, Jefferies India and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors acted as the book-running lead managers for the issue.

Molbio Diagnostics is a point-of-care (POC) diagnostics company focused on improving access to accurate, rapid and affordable healthcare technologies for the diagnosis of infectious and non-communicable diseases.

The company’s revenue from operations increased from ₹836.56 crore in FY24 to ₹1,020.42 crore in FY25 and further to ₹1,445.69 crore in FY26.