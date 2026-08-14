Molbio Diagnostics IPO listing in focus: GMP signals nearly 20% listing pop ahead of debut on Monday

Molbio Diagnostics is set for a significant stock market debut following a robust IPO subscription of 70 times. With a promising grey market premium suggesting a 19.3% rise over its issue price, investors are eagerly awaiting Monday's listing on the NSE and BSE.

Nishant Kumar
Published14 Aug 2026, 12:04 PM IST
Molbio Diagnostics IPO GMP signals nearly 20% listing pop ahead of debut on Monday.
Molbio Diagnostics IPO GMP signals nearly 20% listing pop ahead of debut on Monday.

As the Molbio Diagnostics IPO concluded with a strong subscription of 70 times on Wednesday, and share allotment was finalised on Thursday, investors who bid on the issue await the listing of the stock on the NSE and the BSE, scheduled for Monday, 17 August.

Investors who placed bids in the IPO can check the share allotment on the issue registrar's website, the BSE, and the NSE. KFin Technologies was the registrar of the issue.

Meanwhile, grey market sources suggest the stock could debut at a healthy premium over the issue price, even as stock market sentiment remains cautious amid oil price volatility driven by lingering uncertainty over the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Molbio Diagnostics IPO GMP

The latest grey market premium (GMP) of Molbio Diagnostics shares on Friday morning was 156. This suggests the stock could list at 963, a premium of 19.3% over its issue price of 807.

Molbio Diagnostics IPO details

Molbio Diagnostics IPO opened for public subscription on Monday, 10 August, and concluded on Wednesday, 12 August, with an overall subscription of 70 times, with the retail portion booked 13 times, and the segment reserved for NIIs subscribed to 50 times.

Also Read | Shiprocket IPO Day 3: GMP, subscription, review, other details. Apply or not?

With a price band of 768 to 807 per share, the issue aimed to raise 200 crore through the fresh issue of shares. The issue also included an offer for sale (OFS) of 91.66 lakh shares, aggregating to 739.70 crore.

Molbio Diagnostics intends to use the net proceeds from the fresh issue of shares to set up a research and development facility and centre of excellence, which will be operated by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bigtec, and to fund capital expenditure for connected office space for the company, its subsidiaries, and associates.

Some parts of the net issue will also be used for the purchase of certain plant, machinery and other equipment for Goa Unit I, Goa Unit II and Visakhapatnam Unit, as well as for general corporate purposes.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, IIFL Capital Services, Jefferies India, and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors were the book-running lead managers of the issue.

Also Read | LEAP India shares debut at a 4% premium amid weak stock market sentiment

Molbio Diagnostics is an innovative point-of-care (POC) diagnostics company focused on expanding access to accurate, rapid and cost-effective healthcare technologies to diagnose infectious and non-communicable diseases.

Revenue from operations in FY24, FY25, and FY26 were 836.56 crore, 1,020.42 crore, and 1,445.69 crore, respectively.

Net profit attributable to the owners of the parent stood at 83.54 crore in FY24, which increased to 138.58 crore in FY25, and to 164.14 crore in FY26.

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Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

Key Takeaways
  • Molbio Diagnostics IPO was heavily oversubscribed, indicating strong market interest.
  • The grey market premium suggests a robust opening price, signaling investor confidence.
  • Net proceeds from the IPO will fund significant R&D investments and expansion efforts.
IPO ListingGrey Market PremiumIPOIPOs
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