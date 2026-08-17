Molbio Diagnostics IPO listing: Shares debut at a 21% premium, defying weak stock market sentiment

Molbio Diagnostics share price was listed at 980 on the BSE and the NSE, up 21.44% from the issue price of 807.

Nishant Kumar
Updated17 Aug 2026, 10:05 AM IST
Molbio Diagnostics shares debuted at a 21% premium on the BSE and the NSE on 17 August.
Molbio Diagnostics shares debuted at a 21% premium on the BSE and the NSE on 17 August. (An AI-generated image)

Molbio Diagnostics IPO listing: Molbio Diagnostics shares debuted on a strong note on Monday, 17 August, defying weak stock market sentiment. Molbio Diagnostics share price was listed at 980 on the BSE and the NSE, up 21.44% from the issue price of 807.

However, soon after the listing, the stock saw profit-booking and dropped to 925.80 on the BSE and 926.35 on the NSE.

The stock's listing exceeded expectations, as, according to grey market sources, the last grey market premium (GMP) on Molbio Diagnostics shares on Monday morning was 120, suggesting the stock could list at a 15% premium at 927.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

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