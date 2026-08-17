Molbio Diagnostics IPO listing: Shares debut at a 21% premium, defying weak stock market sentiment

Molbio Diagnostics IPO listing: Molbio Diagnostics shares debuted on a strong note on Monday, 17 August, defying weak stock market sentiment. Molbio Diagnostics share price was listed at ₹980 on the BSE and the NSE, up 21.44% from the issue price of ₹807.

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However, soon after the listing, the stock saw profit-booking and dropped to ₹925.80 on the BSE and ₹926.35 on the NSE.

The stock's listing exceeded expectations, as, according to grey market sources, the last grey market premium (GMP) on Molbio Diagnostics shares on Monday morning was ₹120, suggesting the stock could list at a 15% premium at ₹927.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)