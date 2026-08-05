Molbio Diagnostics IPO: Price band set at ₹768-807 per share; check key dates, issue details

Molbio Diagnostics IPO price band: The Molbio Diagnostics Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹768 to ₹807 per equity share of the face value of Re 1. The Molbio Diagnostics IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Monday, 10 August and will close on Wednesday, 12 August. The allocation to anchor investors for the Molbio Diagnostics IPO is scheduled to take place on Friday, 7 August.

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The Molbio Diagnostics IPO lot size is 18 equity shares and in multiples of 18 equity shares thereafter.

Molbio Diagnostics IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Tentatively, Molbio Diagnostics IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Thursday, 13 August and the company will initiate refunds on Friday, 14 August, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Molbio Diagnostics share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Monday, 17 August.

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Molbio Diagnostics IPO details Molbio Diagnostics IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹200 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 91.66 lakh equity shares by existing shareholders.

Under the OFS, promoter entities Exxora Trading and Dr Chandrasekhar Bhaskaran Nair, along with investor India Business Excellence Fund and seven other shareholders, will dilute part of their holdings. The OFS size has been reduced from the 1.25 crore shares proposed in the draft papers filed in August 2025. The company received SEBI's approval for the IPO in December 2025.

The promoters currently hold a 46.65% stake in the company, while investors, including Temasek Holdings' subsidiary V Sciences Investments and Motilal Oswal Group-backed India Business Excellence Fund, collectively own the remaining 53.35%.

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The Goa-based company plans to utilise ₹105.5 crore from the net proceeds of the fresh issue to establish infrastructure for a research and development (R&D) facility and a Centre of Excellence, which will be operated by its wholly owned subsidiary Bigtec, along with office space for the company, its subsidiaries, and its associate.

Additionally, ₹72.2 crore will be used to purchase plant, machinery, and equipment for its Goa Unit I, Goa Unit II, and Visakhapatnam Unit, while the remaining proceeds will be allocated towards general corporate purposes.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, IIFL Capital Services, and Jefferies India are the book-running lead managers to the Molbio Diagnostics IPO.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.