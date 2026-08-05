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Molbio Diagnostics IPO: Price band set at ₹768-807 per share; check key dates, issue details

Molbio Diagnostics Limited has set its IPO price band between 768 and 807 per share. Subscriptions will open on August 10 and close on August 12, with anchor investor allocations on August 7. The minimum lot size is 18 shares.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published5 Aug 2026, 08:54 AM IST
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Molbio Diagnostics IPO price band: The Molbio Diagnostics Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>768 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>807 per equity share of the face value of Re 1.
Molbio Diagnostics IPO price band: The Molbio Diagnostics Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹768 to ₹807 per equity share of the face value of Re 1.
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Molbio Diagnostics IPO price band: The Molbio Diagnostics Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of 768 to 807 per equity share of the face value of Re 1. The Molbio Diagnostics IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Monday, 10 August and will close on Wednesday, 12 August. The allocation to anchor investors for the Molbio Diagnostics IPO is scheduled to take place on Friday, 7 August.

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The Molbio Diagnostics IPO lot size is 18 equity shares and in multiples of 18 equity shares thereafter.

Molbio Diagnostics IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Tentatively, Molbio Diagnostics IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Thursday, 13 August and the company will initiate refunds on Friday, 14 August, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Molbio Diagnostics share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Monday, 17 August.

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Molbio Diagnostics IPO details

Molbio Diagnostics IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth 200 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 91.66 lakh equity shares by existing shareholders.

Under the OFS, promoter entities Exxora Trading and Dr Chandrasekhar Bhaskaran Nair, along with investor India Business Excellence Fund and seven other shareholders, will dilute part of their holdings. The OFS size has been reduced from the 1.25 crore shares proposed in the draft papers filed in August 2025. The company received SEBI's approval for the IPO in December 2025.

The promoters currently hold a 46.65% stake in the company, while investors, including Temasek Holdings' subsidiary V Sciences Investments and Motilal Oswal Group-backed India Business Excellence Fund, collectively own the remaining 53.35%.

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The Goa-based company plans to utilise 105.5 crore from the net proceeds of the fresh issue to establish infrastructure for a research and development (R&D) facility and a Centre of Excellence, which will be operated by its wholly owned subsidiary Bigtec, along with office space for the company, its subsidiaries, and its associate.

Additionally, 72.2 crore will be used to purchase plant, machinery, and equipment for its Goa Unit I, Goa Unit II, and Visakhapatnam Unit, while the remaining proceeds will be allocated towards general corporate purposes.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, IIFL Capital Services, and Jefferies India are the book-running lead managers to the Molbio Diagnostics IPO.

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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More

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