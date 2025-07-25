Monarch Surveyors IPO allotment date in focus. Latest GMP, steps to check share allotment status online of SME IPO

Monarch Surveyors IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of civil engineering consultancy company, Monarch Surveyors & Engineering Consultants Ltd, received exceptional demand. As the bidding has ended, investors watch out for Monarch Surveyors IPO date, which is expected to be fixed soon.

The public issue was open from July 22 to 24. Monarch Surveyors IPO allotment date is likely today, 25, July 2025, Friday. Whereas, Monarch Surveyors IPO listing date is expected to be July 29. As the issue is an SME IPO, the equity shares of the company will be listed on BSE SME.

The company is expected to finalise the Monarch Surveyors IPO allotment status soon. Once the Monarch Surveyors IPO allotment is fixed, the company will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allotment holders, and initiate refund on the same day.

Investors can check Monarch Surveyors IPO allotment status online through the BSE website or the official portal of IPO registrar. Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the IPO registrar.

In order to do Monarch Surveyors IPO allotment status online check, investors must follow of a few simple steps mentioned below:

Monarch Surveyors IPO Allotment Status Check BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Monarch Surveyors & Engineering Consultants Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Monarch Surveyors IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Monarch Surveyors IPO Allotment Status Check Bigshare Services Step 1] Visit the web portal of Bigshare Services here - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html

Step 2] Select ‘Monarch Surveyors & Engineering Consultants Limited’ in the Select Company dropbox

Step 3] Choose among - Application Number/CAF No, Beneficiary ID, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Fill the captcha and hit on ‘Search’

Your Monarch Surveyors IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Monarch Surveyors IPO GMP Today Monarch Surveyors shares are available at a strong grey market premium (GMP) today. According to market experts, Monarch Surveyors IPO GMP today is ₹210 per share.

Monarch Surveyors IPO GMP today indicates that the estimated listing price of the equity shares would be ₹460 apiece, which is at a premium of 84% to the issue price of ₹250 per share.

Monarch Surveyors IPO Subscription Status, Details The bidding for Monarch Surveyors IPO commenced on July 22, and concluded on July 24. Monarch Surveyors IPO allotment date is likely today, 25 July 2025, and the Monarch Surveyors IPO listing date is likely July 29. The equity shares of the company will be listed on BSE SME.

Monarch Surveyors IPO price band was fixed at ₹250 per share. The company raised ₹93.75 crore from the issue which was entirely a fresh issue of 37.50 lakh shares.

The public issue received strong subscription, led by stellar demand across categories. Monarch Surveyors IPO was subscribed 250.65 times in total as the issue received bids for 62.20 crore equity shares as against 24.81 lakh shares on the offer.

The IPO was subscribed 263.01 times in the individual investors category, 179.01 times in the Qualified Institutions Buyers (QIB)segment, and 317.05 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category.

Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book-running lead manager of the Monarch Surveyors IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the IPO registrar.