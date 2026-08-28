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Money doubled in this IPO just after listing - Book profit or hold to earn more or buy more stocks? What expert says

Tempsens Instruments IPO made a strong debut on the NSE, listing at 634, a 111% premium over the 300 issue price. The stock closed at 586.65, still yielding a 95.55% premium, attracting significant investor interest with its substantial listing success.

A Ksheerasagar
Updated28 Aug 2026, 04:21 PM IST
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Tempsens Instruments, a manufacturer of thermal engineering products and specialised cables, raised <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>650 crore through its IPO.
Tempsens Instruments, a manufacturer of thermal engineering products and specialised cables, raised ₹650 crore through its IPO. (AI generated image )
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Investors who received an allotment in the Tempsens Instruments IPO have reason to rejoice, as the stock made a stellar debut on Dalal Street, exceeding expectations based on its grey market premium and emerging as one of the biggest mainboard listings of 2026.

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Tempsens Instruments shares debuted at 634 apiece on the NSE, marking a 111% premium over the issue price of 300. The stock maintained its strong momentum for most of the session before finally closing at 586.65, still representing a 95.55% premium to the issue price.

The listing price also exceeded expectations implied by the grey market premium, which had indicated a potential listing price of 607, based on a GMP of 307 over the issue price.

The strong debut marked one of the biggest listings of 2026 and made Tempsens Instruments the first IPO this year to deliver multibagger returns on listing day. Unlike SME stocks, which are subject to a 90% listing price cap, mainboard IPOs do not face such a restriction.

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As a result, investors fortunate enough to receive an allotment in the Tempsens Instruments IPO saw the value of their investment nearly double by the end of the trading session.

Also Read | Tempsens Instruments shares list at a solid premium of 110%
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What should investors do after listing?

Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart Ltd, said Tempsens Instruments delivered a strong market debut on the NSE, listing at 634 per share—a 111.33% premium over its 300 issue price. As a genuine category leader in a high-barrier niche segment, the company benefits from strong financial growth, healthy margins, and positive momentum behind India's industrial indigenization themes.

However, she noted that the sharp day-one surge expands its valuation significantly above historical averages, exposing investors to key business risks such as sector cyclicality, manufacturing concentration in Udaipur, and rising working capital demands. Short-term traders and listing-gain seekers should consider booking profits or withdrawing their principal capital at current levels to protect against post-listing pullbacks.

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Existing long-term investors can continue holding to capture extended growth in industrial automation but should maintain a strict trailing stop-loss at 570 (10% below the listing price) to safeguard gains against sudden market corrections.

“Fresh buyers should avoid chasing the stock at current valuation levels and wait for a period of price consolidation or a healthy pullback before making new entries," Shivani Nyati added.

Meanwhile, Mahesh M. Ojha, Vice President — Research & Business Development at Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities Pvt. Ltd, said Tempsens is well positioned to benefit from India’s industrial automation, localisation and manufacturing expansion, while its niche positioning and technical capabilities provide meaningful competitive advantages.

Although working-capital intensity and premium valuation remain key monitorables, the company’s market leadership, high-entry-barrier business model, strong growth profile and healthy balance sheet make the overall investment proposition attractive for long-term investors.

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Ojha views Tempsens as an attractive growth-orientated industrial opportunity, with potential for long-term value creation, adding that IPO allottees with a medium- to long-term view can continue to hold the stock.

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Tempsens Instruments' IPO booked over 180 times

Tempsens Instruments, a manufacturer of thermal engineering products and specialised cables, raised 650 crore through its IPO. The issue comprised a fresh issue of 32 lakh shares aggregating 95 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.85 crore shares worth 555 crore.

The issue was subscribed to 184.07 times. The non-institutional investor (NII) segment saw the highest demand, with the category subscribed 314.44 times. The qualified institutional buyers (QIB) portion also witnessed strong interest, receiving bids for 302.88 times the shares on offer.

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Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

A Ksheerasagar

Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More

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