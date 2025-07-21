Monika Alcobev IPO allotment date in focus. Latest GMP, steps to check share allotment status online for SME IPO

Monika Alcobev IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of luxury alcoholic beverages importer and distributor, Monika Alcobev Ltd, received strong response from investors during its subscription period. As the bidding has ended, focus now shifts towards Monika Alcobev IPO allotment date.

The SME IPO was open from July 16 to July 18. Monika Alcobev IPO allotment date is likely today, 21 July 2025, and the tentative IPO listing date is July 23.

The company will finalise the Monika Alcobev IPO allotment status soon. Once the Monika Alcobev IPO allotment status is fixed, it will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allotment holders on July 22, and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on the same day.

Monika Alcobev IPO allotment status can be checked online through the website of BSE and the official portal of the IPO registrar. MUFG Intime India (Link Intime) is the Monika Alcobev IPO registrar.

In order to do Monika Alcobev IPO allotment status online check, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below.

Here are steps to check Monika Alcobev IPO allotment status online:

Monika Alcobev Allotment Status Check BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Monika Alcobev’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Monika Alcobev IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Monika Alcobev IPO Allotment Status Check MUFG Intime Step 1] Visit IPO registrar website on this link - https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

Step 2] Choose ‘Monika Alcobev Limited’ in the Select Company dropdown menu

Step 3] Select among PAN, App. No., DP ID or Account No.

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Click on Search

Your Monika Alcobev IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Monika Alcobev IPO GMP Today Monika Alcobev shares are showing a muted trend in the unlisted market with no grey market premium (GMP). According to market experts, Monika Alcobev IPO GMP today is ₹0 per share. This signals that in the grey market, Monika Alcobev shares are available without any premium or discount to their issue price.

Monika Alcobev IPO GMP today indicates that the estimated listing price of the shares would be ₹286 apiece, which is equity to its IPO price of ₹286 per share.

Monika Alcobev IPO Subscription Status, Details Monika Alcobev IPO opened for public subscription on Wednesday, July 16, and closed on Friday, July 18. Monika Alcobev IPO allotment date is likely today, 21 July 2025, and the IPO listing date is July 23. The equity shares of Monika Alcobev will be listed on BSE SME.

The SME IPO was a book-building issue worth ₹165.63 crore, comprising a combination of fresh issue of 47.91 lakh equity shares aggregating to ₹137.03 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 10 lakh shares amounting to ₹28.60 crore. Monika Alcobev IPO price band was fixed at ₹286 per share.

Monika Alcobev IPO was subscribed 4.08 times in total as the public issue received bids for 1.53 crore equity shares as against 37.63 lakh shares on the offer. The public issue was booked 2.92 times in the retail investors category, 2.54 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category, and 8.86 times in the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment.

Marwadi Chandarana Intermediaries Brokers Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager of the Monika Alcobev IPO, while MUFG Intime India (Link Intime) is the IPO registrar.