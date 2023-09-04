Mono Pharmacare IPO allotment date: Investors can check the allotment status today. Refunds start on Sept 5. Listing on Sept 7.

Mono Pharmacare IPO allotment date: Mono Pharmacare IPO share allotment has been finalised today (Friday, September 1). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Mono Pharmacare IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The initiation of the refund process will start on Tuesday, September 5, for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on Wednesday, September 6 .

Mono Pharmacare Limited listing date has been fixed for Thursday, September 7 on NSE SME. If you applied for the shares, here's how you can check allotment status of Mono Pharmacare IPO.

If you have applied for the Mono Pharmacare IPO, you can check your Mono Pharmacare IPO allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.

You can check the Mono Pharmacare IPO allotment status of your application on this link - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Step 1 Login at direct Bigshare link — https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Step 2 Select "Mono Pharmacare IPO" in company name section.

Step 3 Select 'Application No/CAF No or Beneficiary ID or PAN Number.

Step 4 Click at 'Search'

Your Mono Pharmacare IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor on the display of your cell phone.

Mono Pharmacare IPO GMP today Mono Pharmacare IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +3 similar to the previous five trading sessions. This indicates Mono Pharmacare share price were trading at a premium of ₹3 in the grey market on Monday, according to topsharebrokers.com

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Mono Pharmacare share price is ₹31 apiece, which is 10.71% higher than the IPO price of ₹28.

According to topsharebrokers.com, the lowest GMP is ₹0, while the highest GMP is ₹3.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Mono Pharmacare IPO details Mono Pharmacare IPO consists of fresh issue of 53,00,000 equity shares aggregating to ₹14.84 crore. There's no offer for sale (OFS) component. According to company's Red Herring Prospectus it intends to use the gross proceeds to meet the working capital requirements; general corporate purposes; and to meet the issue expenses.

Panilam Lakhatariya and Supal Lakhatariya are the company's promoters.

Mono Pharmacare IPO's basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Monday, September 4 and the company will initiate refunds on Tuesday, September 5, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on Wednesday, September 6. Mono Pharmacare share are likely to be listed on NSE SME on Thursday, September 7.

Mono Pharmacare Limited IPO's lead manager is Unistone Capital Private Ltd, and the registrar is Bigshare Services Private Ltd.

Mono Pharmacare Limited's core activities are pharmaceutical product marketing and distribution. The business provides cosmocare items, analgesic & antipyretic items, antacid & antiemetics items, cough, cold, and allergy items, antifungal items, nutraceutical items, cardiac - diabetic items, and antibiotics.

The company also is a distributor to various pharmaceutical companies. As on February 28, 2023, the company is dealing with (distributors and stockists) 168 pharmaceutical companies and also, they are connected with 3,036 Customers/vendors who are a mix of retail pharmacy stores as well as wholesalers, as per the RHP.

