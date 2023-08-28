Mono Pharmacare IPO opens today. GMP, price, review, other details in 10 points

Mono Pharmacare IPO opens today. GMP, price, review, other details in 10 points1 min read 28 Aug 2023, 10:25 AM IST
Mono Pharmacare IPO GMP today: Shares of Mono Pharmacare Limited are available at a premium of ₹5 per share in unlisted stock market today, say market observers
Mono Pharmacare IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Mono Pharmacare Limited has opened today and it will remain open for bidding till 30th August 2023. The book build issue has been offered at a price band of ₹26 to ₹28 per equity share. The public issue is proposed for listing on NSE SME exchange. Meanwhile, the public issue has made its debut in grey market as well. According to market observers, shares of Mono Pharmacare Limited are available at a premium of ₹5 per share in grey market today.
