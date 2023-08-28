Mono Pharmacare IPO opens today. GMP, price, review, other details in 10 points

Mono Pharmacare IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Mono Pharmacare Limited has opened today and it will remain open for bidding till 30th August 2023. The book build issue has been offered at a price band of ₹26 to ₹28 per equity share. The public issue is proposed for listing on NSE SME exchange. Meanwhile, the public issue has made its debut in grey market as well. According to market observers, shares of Mono Pharmacare Limited are available at a premium of ₹5 per share in grey market today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Important Mono Pharmacare IPO details 1] Mono Pharmacare IPO GMP today: Shares of Mono Pharmacare Limited are available at a premium of ₹5 per share in unlisted stock market today, say market observers.

2] Mono Pharmacare IPO price: The company has fixed price band of the public issue at ₹26 to ₹28 per equity share.

3] Mono Pharmacare IPO date: The book build issue has opened today and it will remain open for subscription till 30th August 2023.

4] Mono Pharmacare IPO size: The company aims to raise 14.84 crore from its public offer via fresh issue route.

5] Mono Pharmacare IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot will comprise 4000 company shares.

6] Mono Pharmacare IPO objective: Net proceeds of the public issue will be used for working capital requirements, general corporate purposes and issue expenses.

7] Mono Pharmacare IPO allotment date: The tentative date for share allocation is 4th September 2023.

8] Mono Pharmacare IPO registrar: Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd has been appointed as official registrar of the IPO.

9] Mono Pharmacare IPO listing: The public issue is proposed for listing on NSE SME exchange.