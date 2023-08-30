Mono Pharmacare IPO: GMP, subscription status on day 3, other key details2 min read 30 Aug 2023, 07:19 PM IST
Mono Pharmacare IPO subscribed 13.42 times, retail portion subscribed 19.40 times.
Mono Pharmacare IPO opened for subscription on Monday, August 28, and will close today (Wednesday, August 30). Mono Pharmacare IPO price band has been set at ₹26 to ₹28 per equity share and the Mono Pharmacare shares will get listed on Thursday, September 7 on NSE SME. Bids can be made for a minimum of 4,000 equity shares and in multiples of 4,000 equity shares thereafter. Mono Pharmacare Limited IPO cap price shall be at least 105% of the floor price, according to Red herring prospectus (RHP).
