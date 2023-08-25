Mono Pharmacare IPO to open on August 28, check key dates to price band1 min read 25 Aug 2023, 08:28 PM IST
Mono Pharmacare IPO opens on August 28 and closes on August 30. Price band is ₹26 to ₹28 per share.
Mono Pharmacare IPO: Mono Pharmacare IPO opens for subscription on Monday, August 28, and closes on Wednesday, August 30. Mono Pharmacare Limited IPO price band has been fixed at range of ₹26 to ₹28 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. Bids can be made for a minimum of 4,000 equity shares and in multiples of 4,000 equity shares thereafter. Mono Pharmacare Limited IPO cap price shall be at least 105% of the floor price, according to Red herring prospectus (RHP).
