Mono Pharmacare IPO: Mono Pharmacare IPO opens for subscription on Monday, August 28, and closes on Wednesday, August 30. Mono Pharmacare Limited IPO price band has been fixed at range of ₹26 to ₹28 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. Bids can be made for a minimum of 4,000 equity shares and in multiples of 4,000 equity shares thereafter. Mono Pharmacare Limited IPO cap price shall be at least 105% of the floor price, according to Red herring prospectus (RHP).

Mono Pharmacare IPO consists of fresh issue of 53,00,000 equity shares aggregating to ₹14.84 crore. There's no offer for sale (OFS) component. According to company's Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) it intends to use the gross proceeds to meet the working capital requirements; general corporate purposes; and to meet the issue expenses.

Also Read: Pyramid Technoplast IPO allotment finalised today: GMP ahead of listing, here's how to check allotment status

Panilam Lakhatariya and Supal Lakhatariya are the company's promoters.

Mono Pharmacare IPO's basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Monday, September 4 and the company will initiate refunds on Tuesday, September 5, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on Wednesday, September 6. Mono Pharmacare share are likely to be listed on NSE SME on Thursday, September 7.

Mono Pharmacare Limited IPO's lead manager is Unistone Capital Private Ltd, and the registrar is Bigshare Services Private Ltd.

Also Read: Vishnu Prakash IPO Day 2: Issue subscribed 10.63 times; retail portion booked 12.88x

According to RHP, Mono Pharmacare IPO has reserved not more than 10% (5,00,000 equity shares) of the shares in the public issue for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), not less than 45% (22,60,000 equity shares) for Non-Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 45% (22,64,000 equity shares) of the offer is reserved for Retail Investors. Market maker has been allocated 5.21% (2,76,000 equity shares) of the issue size.

Pharmaceutical product marketing and distribution are two of Mono Pharmacare Limited's core competencies.

The company sells cosmocare items, analgesic and antipyretic drugs, cough, cold, and allergy medications, antifungal drugs, nutraceutical drugs, cardiac and diabetic drugs, and medications for nausea and vomiting.

Also Read: Crop Life Science IPO allotment finalised: GMP ahead of listing, here's how to check allotment status