Mono Pharmacare IPO: What GMP, subscription status signals about NSE SME issue

Mono Pharmacare IPO: What GMP, subscription status signals about NSE SME issue1 min read 29 Aug 2023, 03:16 PM IST
Mono Pharmacare IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹2 per equity share in grey market today, say market observers
Mono Pharmacare IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Mono Pharmacare Limited opened for subscription on 28th August 2023 and it will remain open for bidding till 30th August 2023. After near two days of subscription opening, the NSE SNE issue has received strong response by investors as the issue has been over subscribed during second day of bidding. After strong response by investors, the public issue has appeared in unlisted stock market as well. According to market observers, Mono Pharmacare shares are available at a premium of ₹2 in grey market today.
